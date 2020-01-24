Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 have seen price in India been dropped, HMD Global confirmed to Gadgets 360. As a result of the price cut, the Nokia phones are available with a price cut of up to Rs. 3,500. The Nokia 6.2 was launched in the country back in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 15,999. In contrast, the Nokia 7.2 debuted in the Indian market in September with a starting price of Rs. 18,599. Both phones are backed by Google's Android One programme that is aimed to provide a near-stock Android experience with speedy updates.

Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 price in India (revised)

The latest revision has brought the price of the Nokia 6.2 down to Rs. 12,499. This shows a drop of Rs. 3,500 over the original launch price of Rs. 15,999. HMD Global confirmed to Gadgets 360 the latest price drop. Moreover, the revised pricing reflects on both Amazon and the Nokia India online store.

Besides the Nokia 6.2, the Nokia 7.2 price in India has been slashed from Rs. 18,599 to Rs. 15,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. This translates to a price drop of Rs. 3,100. Similarly, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model of the Nokia 7.2 has received a price cut of Rs. 2,500 and is available at Rs. 17,099. Flipkart and the Nokia India online store are showing the latest price cut. Furthermore, HMD Global has confirmed the revised pricing to Gadgets 360.

Nokia 6.2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.2 runs Android 9 Pie and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with an f/2.0 lens.

HMD Global has offered 64GB of onboard storage on the Nokia 6.2 that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS, and 4G LTE. Besides, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery.

Nokia 7.2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 7.2 runs Android 9 Pie and comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired up to 6GB of RAM. The phone has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 5-megapixel tertiary sensor. Further, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Nokia 7.2 Review

For storage, the Nokia 7.2 has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). It also packs a 3,500mAh battery.

