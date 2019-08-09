HMD Global has confirmed that it will host a pre-IFA 2019 event on September 5 in Berlin. This is the company's first IFA presence, and the company is rumoured to launch a couple of phones at the time. A fresh report suggests that HMD Global may launch the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 at the event, and even unveil features phones like Nokia 110 (2019) and Nokia 2720 (2019). Of course, all of this is speculation at this point in time, and nothing should be taken for certain.

HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas took to Twitter to announce the company's presence at IFA 2019. The company will be hosting an event on September 5 at 4pm local time. He also mentioned that this will be the first time that HMD Global will be present at the technology tradeshow. IFA 2019 is scheduled to be held between September 6 to September 11 this year, and many big tech companies use this platform to announce new products, and demo their upcoming technologies.

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 have been leaked on multiple occasions in the past, and were spotted receiving certifications in Indonesia recently, hinting at an imminent launch. There's a high possibility that these phones launch at the September 5 event in Berlin. NokiaPowerUser also suggests that HMD Global could launch the Nokia 110 (2019) and Nokia 2720 (2019) feature phones alongside as well.

Earlier reports indicate that the Nokia 6.2 could look similar to the Nokia X71 which was launched earlier this year. Nokia 6.2 is expected to ship with a 6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a hole-punch. The smartphone is likely to include a triple rear camera setup (48-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 5-megapixel). Nokia 6.2 could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC.

On the other hand, Nokia 7.2 may include a larger 6.18-inch full-HD+ display with a U-shaped display notch. The phone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC. Nokia 7.2 will also feature three rear cameras with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.