HMD Global has reportedly started rolling out a new update for Nokia 6.1 in India, and the update brings the September security patch. Nokia 6.1 users can check for a prompt in their notifications panel, or head to Settings to see if there is any pending update. The September security patch brings fixes to many issues, including critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. We recommend that you install the Nokia 6.1 update soon, as security patches often fix critical issues related to malware and phishing activities.

NokiaPowerUser reports that Nokia 6.1 users in India (model number TA-1089), in UAE, and in Germany (model number TA-1043) are getting the September security update currently. This may be a phased roll out, and eventually all eligible regions will get the update soon. Check for the update manually in Settings if you already haven't been prompted to install. We recommend that you install the update under a good Wi-Fi connection, and charge the phone up to 80 percent at least before proceeding to install the update. The size of the update is at 81.7MB.

The Nokia 6.1 was launched in India in April, and the 3GB RAM/32GB storage variant of the Nokia 6.1 costs Rs. 15,499 and the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model is available at Rs. 17,499.

Nokia 6.1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.1 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box and is part of the Android One program which entails no OEM customisations and swift updates. The smartphone has a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 16:9 and Gorilla Glass for protection against scratches. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC coupled with with 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 6.1 sports a single 16-megapixel camera at the back with ZEISS optics, a dual-tone LED flash, an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. On the front, the smartphone has a 8-megapixel fixed focus sensor with 1.12-micron pixels and an f/2.0 aperture. It has 32GB or 64GB of internal storage, depending on the variant, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a single speaker and supports Nokia's spatial audio technology with 2 microphones. It measures 148.8x75.8x8.15mm and is powered by a 3,000mAh battery which the company claims can deliver up to 16 hours of talk time and 507 hours of standby time.