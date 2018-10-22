NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 8 Sirocco Get Price Cuts in India

, 22 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 8 Sirocco Get Price Cuts in India

Nokia 8 Sirocco price in India has been slashed by Rs. 13,000

Highlights

  • HMD Global has slashed price in India of select smartphones
  • Nokia 8 Sirocco is now cheaper in India by Rs. 13,000
  • Entry-levels Nokia phones have received price cuts worth up to Rs. 1,500

Several Nokia smartphones are now a whole lot cheaper in India as HMD Global has slashed prices of select models. Entry-level models have got price cuts between Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 1,500, and the Nokia flagship has seen its price in India slashed by Rs. 13,000. Let's dive in to see which Nokia smartphones are more affordable in India.

First up is the Nokia 3.1 variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage, which will now retail at Rs. 10,999 instead of its old price of Rs. 11,999, a price cut of Rs. 1,000. The Nokia 3.1 was launched in India in May, with the 3GB/ 32GB variant launching in August alongside the Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 5.1.

The Nokia 3.1 runs Android 8.0 Oreo as part of the Android One programme. It sports a 5.2-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC.

Next, the Nokia 5.1 variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB stage, which has a new price of Rs. 10,999, a price cut of Rs. 1,500.

The Nokia 5.1 sports a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6755S SoC.

The Nokia 6.1 is up next, with both 3GB/ 32GB and 4GB/ 64GB variants of the smartphone getting price cuts of Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 1,000 respectively. The 3GB Nokia 6.1 will now retail at Rs. 13,499, while the 4GB Nokia 6.1 has a new price of Rs. 16,499.

The Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) launched in India in April at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. A month later, the 4GB RAM variant was unveiled at Rs. 18,999. In August, the two variants got a price cut, with the both variants becoming 1,500 cheaper.

The dual-SIM Nokia 6.1 is part of the Android One programme and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display. The Nokia 6.1 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Finally, we have the flagship Nokia 8 Sirocco, which has got a big price cut of Rs. 13,000. The smartphone, which was launched in India in April, will now retail at Rs. 36,999, as compared to the launch price of Rs. 49,999.

The single-SIM (Nano) Nokia 8 Sirocco is a part of the Android One initiative and runs Android Oreo 8.1 out-of-the-box. It comes with a 5.5-inch QHD (1440x2560) pOLED display which curves at the sides, has an aspect ratio of 16:9 and is covered by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Nokia 6 (2018)

Nokia 6 (2018)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Stellar build quality
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Iffy fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Nokia 6 (2018) review
Display5.50-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable to hold and use
  • Speedy app and UI performance
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Oversaturated screen
  • Glitchy bokeh mode
Read detailed Nokia 8 Sirocco review
Display5.50-inch
Processor1.9GHz octa-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution1440x2560 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage128GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel
Battery Capacity3260mAh
Further reading: Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8 Sirocco Price in India, Nokia 6.1 Price in India, Nokia 5.1 price in India, Nokia 3.1 price in india
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Flipkart Festive Dhamaka Sale: Everything You Need to Know
Optic Gaming's 'Forsaken' Cheated During ESL India Fall Season Finale
Nokia 6.1, Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 8 Sirocco Get Price Cuts in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Nokia Smartphones Prices Slashed by Up to Rs. 13,000
  2. OnePlus 6T New York Launch Rescheduled to Avoid Clash With Apple's Event
  3. WhatsApp Reportedly Testing 'Vacation Mode', Linked Accounts
  4. Lenovo S5 Pro With Dual Camera Setups at Front and Back Launched
  5. A Night Mode for Erangel and Halloween Are Coming to PUBG Mobile
  6. BSNL's New Rs. 319 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
  7. Everything You Need to Know About the Fallout 76 Beta
  8. Apple CEO Tim Cook Urges Bloomberg to Retract China Spy Chip Story
  9. Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: What's New and Different
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Mi A2, and Other Xiaomi Phones Get Discounts Offline
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.