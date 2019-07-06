Nokia 6.1 price in India has been dropped as low as Rs. 6,999. The price cut is currently reflecting on the Nokia India Online Store. To recall, the Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) was launched back in April last year in two different variants -- 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB. The mobile phone is based on Google's Android One programme and sports a full-HD display. The Nokia 6.1 also has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC onboard.

Nokia 6.1 price in India

According to the listing on the Nokia India Online Store, the Nokia 6.1 price in India now starts Rs. 6,999 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant. The 4GB + 64GB option of the Nokia 6.1, on the other hand, is available with a revised price tag of Rs. 9,999.

The latest price revision is yet to be reflected on e-commerce sites such as Amazon.in and Flipkart. Similarly, offline retailers may still offer the handset with its previous pricing.

The Nokia 6.1 was launched in India last year with a starting price of Rs. 16,999, though most recently it was seen on the Nokia Online Store with a price of Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB variant, whereas its 4GB + 64GB model was available at Rs. 10,999.

We've reached out to HMD Global for clarity on the latest price cut and will update this space when we hear back.

Nokia 6.1 specifications

The Nokia 6.1 runs Android Pie and features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 630 SoC, paired with up to 4GB RAM.

For photos and videos, the Nokia 6.1 has a single 16-megapixel image sensor at the back -- along with an f2.0 lens and an LED flash. An 8-megapixel sensor is available at the front with an f/2.0 fixed focus lens.

The Nokia 6.1 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C (v2.0), and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is Nokia's spatial audio technology. Also, the phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

HMD Global has provided a 3,000mAh battery on the Nokia 6.1 that is claimed to deliver up to 16 hours of talk time on a single charge.