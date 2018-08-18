Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to be unveiled in India on August 21 and ahead of the launch, Nokia licensee HMD Global has dropped the price in India of the Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 6 (2018). Launched in India in April, the Nokia 6.1 was globally unveiled at MWC 2018 in February, but had first been launched in China in January. Later in May, HMD Global had launched another variant of the smartphone. Now, both the variants have received up to a Rs. 1,500 price cut in India. Meanwhile, Nokia 6.1 Plus, the global variant of Nokia X6 that was launched in China in May, has now surfaced online with that name.

The Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 6 (2018) was initially launched in India in a 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant. The price in India of this model was set at Rs. 16,999. HMD Global then kept its promise by launching the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage models in the country. This was priced at Rs. 18,999, marginally higher than the price tag of the 3GB RAM variant of the handset. Now, after the price cut, the 3GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 costs Rs. 15,499 and the 4GB RAM model is available at Rs. 17,499. Notably, the new price for both the Nokia 6.1 variants can be seen on the company's India site. The other offers remain the same as they were announced during the launch of the smartphone.

Coming to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, as mentioned, the smartphone is expected to launch at an event in India on August 21. As per a NokiaPowerUser report, the Nokia 6.1 Plus global variants with model number TA-1116, TA-1103 and TA-1083 have appeared on both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications. Notably, the same model numbers of the handset had previously been spotted in various certifications.

To recall, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone that was launched in Hong Kong with a price tag of HKD 2,288 (roughly Rs. 20,000). In comparison, the Nokia X6 was priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant was priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,100). There are no details available on the Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India as of now.

Meanwhile, HMD Global has already started to tease the upcoming launch of Nokia 6.1 Plus in India. On Twitter, Nokia Mobile India is promising the launch of its "most awaited phone." While the company does not mention the name of the smartphone, it is highly expected that the Nokia 6.1 Plus will launch in the country next week. Notably, a support page confirming the development of the global Nokia X6 variant had surfaced online in India back in June itself.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

Specifications of the Nokia 6.1 Plus are identical to the Nokia X6 that was launched in China. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 and an 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor - sporting an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone has a bunch of AI features such as optimised colour contrast, depth of field, and portrait lighting effects, as well as HDR support and a Bothie mode. There is also Face Unlock support.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 3060mAh battery and measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm.