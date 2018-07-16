Nokia 6.1 Plus has surfaced on Geekbench with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. The Nokia 6.1 Plus smartphone, speculated to be the global version of the Nokia X6 that was launched in May, will reportedly have 4GB of RAM and run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. The latest revelation emerges days after the Nokia X6 global variants carrying model numbers TA-1083 and TA-1116 received a Bluetooth certification. The handset spotted on the Geekbench site is reported to debut in Hong Kong on July 19. Following its initial arrival, the same model could reach some other markets, considering the rumours around its global presence.

As spotted on the Geekbench site, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The online listing also reveals the presence of Android 8.1.0 Oreo. Furthermore, the benchmark results of the handset show its single-core score of 1,332 and multi-core score of 4,903.

The details available on the Geekbench site are identical to what the Nokia X6 brought back in May. The handset, which is currently limited to China with a starting price of CNY 1,299 (approximately Rs. 13,300), features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Corning Glass 3 protection and comes with the Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It includes a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel RGB sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, sporting an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, the handset has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front with an f/2.0 aperture. There is 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) and includes a 3060mAh battery.

Earlier this month, it was reported that HMD Global, the licensee of the Nokia brand for phones, is set to launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus as the global variant of the Nokia X6 in Hong Kong on July 19. The said moniker makes sense as the Finnish company unveiled the Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) at MWC 2018 in February. Moreover, the global variant, unlike its Chinese counterpart, is likely to run stock Android 8.1 Oreo instead of a custom interface on top of Android Oreo.