Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in India last week at an event organised in New Delhi, bringing the first Nokia-branded smartphone with a display notch to the country. It will go on sale in the country for the first time since its unveiling at 12pm today. Apart from the notch, the new Nokia 6.1 Plus has the Snapdragon 636 SoC and dual rear cameras to lure buyers away from Redmi Note 5 Pro, its biggest rival in the Indian market. It is also part of the Android One programme, meaning it has stock Android software and promise of timely software updates. Of course, the Nokia 5.1 Plus — launched at the same event — has a notch too, but there is no concrete release date for the handset in India yet.

Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India is Rs. 15,999 and it comes in only one configuration, with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The handset was on pre-orders till now in India via both Flipkart and Nokia online store, and will be on sale via the two websites online. It will begin shipping in India from Friday, August 31 according to the official Nokia website. As for the launch offers, Jio customers get 240GB of complimentary data (20GB per month for 12 months on buying recharges of Rs. 199, Rs. 249 or Rs. 448) as well as Rs. 1,800 cashback in the form of 36 vouchers worth Rs. 50; all buyers also get no-cost EMIs. Flipkart customers also get 5 percent discount on purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit card, as well as 5 percent off on EMI transactions ICICI Bank credit cards.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.1 Plus runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels, while the secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor sports a f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear setup features a dual-tone flash module. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels.

There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Nokia 6.1 Plus, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C (v2.0), GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3060mAh battery coupled with fast charge tech. It measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm, and weighs 151 grams

Are Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus the best Android phones from HMD Global? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.