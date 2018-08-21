Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in India on Tuesday, at an event in New Delhi. The smartphone represents the first of the new-age Nokia branded smartphones from HMD Global to have been launched in India, featuring a new design philosophy that incorporates a display notch popularised by the Apple's iPhone X flagship. To recall, the Nokia 6.1 Plus was first launched in Hong Kong last month, but is in fact the global variant of the Nokia X6 that was launched in China in May of this year. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone, which means it is certified by Google to offer an optimised Android experience with stock Android, and also receive timely version updates.

As we mentioned, while it is the first of the new generation of Nokia phones to be launched in India, the Nokia 6.1 Plus was succeeded in terms of design by the Nokia X5, which was also launched in China last month. The Nokia X5 has been made available globally as the Nokia 5.1 Plus, at the same launch event in New Delhi.

Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India, launch offers

The Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 15,999, and it will be available via both Flipkart and the Nokia online store from August 30. Pre-orders will start from today itself. Launch offers will be detailed shortly.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.1 Plus runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels, while the secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor sports a f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear setup features a dual-tone flash module. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels.

There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Nokia 6.1 Plus, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C (v2.0), GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3060mAh battery coupled with fast charge tech. It measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm, and weighs 151 grams

