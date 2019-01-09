NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India: Price, Specifications

09 January 2019
Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia 6.1 Plus is available offline, with the price in India being Rs. 15,499

Highlights

  • Nokia 6.1 Plus is now available offline in India
  • It was launched as an online-exclusive smartphone
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India is Rs. 15,499

Nokia 6.1 Plus will no longer be an online-exclusive smartphone, HMD Global has announced. From this week onwards, the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available offline in India apart from Flipkart and Nokia.com. According to HMD Global, the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available at a recommended best price of Rs. 15,499 and in three colour variants offline — Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus offline offers include an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 for Airtel customers and 240GB of data over 12 months if they pick one of the following recharge packs: Rs. 199, Rs. 249, and Rs. 448.

Nokia 6.1 Plus, just like all recent Nokia smartphones, is a part of the Android One program. This means that Nokia phones will receive security updates quickly and are guaranteed to get Android OS updates for two years from the date of launch.

At its launch, the Nokia 6.1 Plus was a Flipkart exclusive and was priced at Rs. 15,999 - which is still the pricing Flipkart shows. This means that now that Nokia 6.1 Plus is available offline, the suggested pricing from Nokia is lower than its launch price - though some offline retailers may offer the smartphone at a different price. At launch, it was also available via the Nokia online store, which shows the the Rs. 15,499 price at the time of writing.

Nokia 6.1 Plus, which has already received the Android Pie update, has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage. In our Nokia 6.1 Plus review we'd praised its build quality, software, and battery life. We weren't too pleased with the camera performance though.

Since then, competitors have launched phones that have surpassed the Nokia 6.1 Plus in terms of value for money. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 (Review) and the Xiaomi Mi A2 (Review), both of which have the more powerful Snapdragon 660 SoC, are available starting Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 13,999 respectively.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display5.80-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Nokia 6.1 Plus Now Available via Offline Retailers in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Oppo A71
