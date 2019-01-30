Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8 have started receiving a new software update that brings the January 2019 Android security patch, according to user reports. The update is reportedly out in batches in markets such as India, Iran, and the Netherlands. The latest update comes just days after HMD Global brought the January security patch to models such as the Nokia 5. The Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8 recently received Android Pie. The Finnish company also brought a Pro Camera Mode and the ability to hide the display notch specifically to the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

As NokiaPowerUser reports, multiple users have confirmed the rollout of the latest software update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 8. The update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus is 60.9MB in size, while its version for the Nokia 8 is of 78.5MB. It doesn't bring any major changes, except the January 2019 Android security patch.

India and Iraq are reportedly the initial markets where the Nokia 6.1 Plus users are receiving the latest software update. However, the update for the Nokia 8 is currently said to be available in India and the Netherlands.

You can check the availability of the new software update on your Nokia 6.1 Plus or Nokia 8 by going to the Settings menu.

Last week, HMD Global released the January 2019 Android security patch for the Nokia 5. The security patch also reportedly reached the Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8.1, and Nokia 8 Sirocco in the recent past.

Prior to the latest software update, the Nokia 6.1 Plus got a new Android Pie update that brought the Pro Camera Mode and the ability to hide the display notch. The Nokia 8 also received the Android Pie update last month.

