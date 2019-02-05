The Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus have been positively received for the value they bring to the table, but it appears that owners of the two Nokia smartphones have reportedly been plagued by a faulty charging port issue, which prevents the battery from getting charged. Some affected users have revealed that the charging port has been loose ever since they bought their Nokia smartphone, and that many of them have received a sub-par after sales experience due to a paucity of replacement component at the service centres.

Some of the affected Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus users, who have been hit by the malfunctioning charging port issue, have reported it on the Nokia community website. The affected Nokia 6.1 Plus owners have revealed that the charging process stops as the charging port automatically disconnects from the hub, whereas a few others have noted that their smartphone's charging port was loose ever since they bought the smartphone. The charging issues were first reported by FoneArena.

Others have reported that that the charging port of their Nokia 6.1 Plus loosened up within a span of just 3-4 months, forcing them to delicately insert the USB Type-C cable in the port at a particular angle to start the charging process. In some cases, the charging cable gets connected and disconnected on its own. The same issue has been reported in case of the Nokia 5.1 Plus, with one user even mentioning that the instances of faulty charging ports have also been observed in some cases for the Nokia 7 Plus. A few reports also claim that the charging port issue has also slowed down the charging speed.

Few impacted consumers, who submitted their malfunctioning Nokia 6.1 Plus or the Nokia 5.1 Plus at the Nokia Care Centre for repair, were told that the issue was caused by a manufacturing defect. However, some were told by service and support executives that the charging port issue originated due to contact with liquid or moisture, despite that allegedly not being the case. Another major grievance of the affected Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus owners is that the service centres don't have an adequate stock of replacement parts in the inventory to solve the issue, asking for a time of about a month or more to repair the charging port after submitting the smartphone.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.