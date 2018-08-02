Nokia 6.1 Plus, the smartphone that debuted as the global variant of the Nokia X6 last month, is now expected to reach India soon. The Android One smartphone was launched in Hong Kong with a price tag of HKD 2,288 (roughly Rs. 20,000). And now, HMD Global has released a teaser suggesting India as the next market for the latest model. The company is calling all the Nokia fans to participate in a contest to join the next exclusive launch event in the country. While there isn't any formal confirmation on can be expected at the launch, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is likely to be the handset since a support page confirming its existence emerged even weeks ahead of its official Hong Kong launch. It is also expected that the Nokia 6.1 Plus could be accompanied by the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2.1.

"All the Nokia fans out there tell us your favourite Nokia smartphone experience and stand a chance to witness the next exclusive launch event," HMD Global wrote in a tweet posted through the official Nokia Mobile India Twitter account on Wednesday. The tweet carries a GIF that echoes the message for Nokia fans. However, there isn't any clarity on the launch schedule. The company has also not revealed what exactly it is set to bring at the launch for which it is calling the fans.

Having said that, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is most likely to be the new model coming to India through the teased launch event. A support page confirming the development of the global Nokia X6 variant surfaced online in India in June - almost a month before the official launch of the Nokia 6.1 Plus in Hong Kong.

Alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus, HMD Global could bring the Nokia 5.1 Plus aka Nokia X5 and Nokia 2.1 to India through its next launch event. The company has a record of launching multiple models at a single venue. There aren't any details about the launch date, though.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

Specifications of the Nokia 6.1 Plus are identical to the Nokia X6 that was launched in China in May. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 and an 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor - sporting an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone has a bunch of AI features such as optimised colour contrast, depth of field, and portrait lighting effects, as well as HDR support and a Bothie mode. There is also Face Unlock support.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 3060mAh battery and measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm.