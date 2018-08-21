Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream

Nokia 6.1 Plus expected to launch in India today at an event the Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is hosting in the country. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the rebranded version of the Nokia X6 for the international market, and will feature a notch inspired by the iPhone X. It will be part of the Android One programme and will be exclusively available to Flipkart in the Indian market. Other key features of the upcoming handset include the vertical dual rear camera setup, Nokia branding in the front, and a fingerprint sensor. While its specifications are already available, the Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India, launch offers and release date will be eagerly awaited by the fans in today's event. Previously, a support page for the smartphone cropped up on the official India site for the upcoming model, and just days ahead of the launch, the company gave a Rs. 1,500 price cut to the two variants of Nokia 6.1.

How to watch Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch live stream

The Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch event is slated to begin at 12pm IST, and users will be able to watch it in tandem with the media covering the event live. The Nokia 6.1 Plus live stream will be hosted on Facebook, so you can watch the event online - the event post on the official Facebook page says it will start at 12:10pm, so tune back in with us then and just hit the play button.

Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India

The price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus in the Hong Kong market is HKD 2,288 (roughly Rs. 20,100). Also, the Nokia X6 was priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant was priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,100). There are no particular details available on the Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India as of now. However, a Flipkart teaser had recently hinted on its partnership with HMD Global to launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus variant in India. The teaser had confirmed that the smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The specifications of the Nokia 6.1 Plus are the same as that of the Nokia X6. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on pure Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, and a display notch, therefore, a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is fuelled by a 3060mAh battery that when coupled with an 18W charger can deliver up to 50 percent of charge in 30 minutes, thanks to Quick Charge 3.0.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). It features a dual rear camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, sporting an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera with the same f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel sensor.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 6.1 Plus include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Nokia 6.1 Plus are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm (excluding the lens), going up to 8.59mm with the lens, and weighs 151 grams.