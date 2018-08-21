NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Event Set to Begin: Live Updates

21 August 2018
Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Event Set to Begin: Live Updates

Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch event will be live streamed on Facebook

Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch event is just minutes away from starting, giving fans a reason to cheer as they get the first Nokia phone with a notch. While HMD Global readies for the Nokia 6.1 Plus India launch, we already know the specifications of the handset as it is the global variant of the Nokia X6. Of course, Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India remains a mystery that will be unravelled by the company’s top brass at the event, which is scheduled to start at 12:10pm. You can watch the event live stream to keep track of everything that happens in real-time. We will be attending the event too, so you just need to refresh this page every few minutes to get the updates without skipping a beat. It was previously revealed that the smartphone will be a Flipkart exclusive.

Nokia 6.1 Plus live stream

The Nokia 6.1 Plus live stream will be available to all fans via a Facebook live video, embedded below. Just hit the play button as the clock strikes 12:10pm to catch all the action. 

 

Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India, specifications

As mentioned above, The Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India is the most eagerly awaited piece of information from the launch event. Of course, fans will also be waiting for the launch offers and release date.

The specifications of the Nokia 6.1 Plus are the same as that of the Nokia X6. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on pure Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, and a display notch, therefore, a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is fuelled by a 3060mAh battery that when coupled with an 18W charger can deliver up to 50 percent of charge in 30 minutes, thanks to Quick Charge 3.0.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). It features a dual rear camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, sporting an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera with the same f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel sensor.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 6.1 Plus include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Nokia 6.1 Plus are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm (excluding the lens), going up to 8.59mm with the lens, and weighs 151 grams.

