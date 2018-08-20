After sending out media invites for a launch event in India on August 21, it has now been revealed that the smartphone, largely expected to be the Nokia 6.1 Plus, is going to be exclusively available on Flipkart. The e-commerce website has released a video teaser for the launch event featuring musicians Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy. The video does not detail which smartphone is going to be launched, but it does confirm that a Nokia device is incoming on August 21. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the global variant of the Nokia X6 launched in China in May this year.

The Flipkart teaser hints on its partnership with HMD Global to launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus variant in India. Musician Shankar Mahadevan sings the iconic Nokia tune in the teaser, and hints at a launch on August 21. The teaser confirms that the smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive, and more details on pricing and timing of availability will be known tomorrow. To recall, the Nokia X6 was spotted on the India support page as well, roughly a month ago, tipping an imminent launch. The Nokia 6.1 Plus has so far been launched in Hong Kong, when it comes to international markets, and it is priced there at HKD 2,288 (roughly Rs. 20,100).

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a part of the Android One program, which means that it is certified by Google to provide an optimised Android experience with stock Android, and receive quick version updates. It sports a display notch, a slight chin at the bottom with the Nokia branding, a vertical dual camera setup at the back, along with the fingerprint scanner underneath it. Apart from being an Android One device, all of the Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications are the same as the Nokia X6.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a dual-SIM (Nano) device that runs on pure Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, and a display notch therefore a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by a 3060mAh battery that when coupled with an 18W charger can deliver up to 50 percent of charge in 30 minutes, thanks to Quick Charge 3.0. The fingerprint sensor is situated on the rear panel, and also supports Face unlock. It features 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

The Nokia 6.1 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, sporting an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. On the front, it offers a 16-megapixel camera with the same f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel sensor. AI features such as optimised colour contrast, depth of field and portrait lighting effects, face recognition, and HDR support are present for improved photography. There's also the unique Bothie feature that lets users utilise both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options on the Nokia 6.1 Plus include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm (excluding the lens), going up to 8.59mm with the lens, and weighs 151 grams.