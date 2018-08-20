NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6.1 Plus Teased as Flipkart-Exclusive Ahead of India Launch Tomorrow

, 20 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 6.1 Plus Teased as Flipkart-Exclusive Ahead of India Launch Tomorrow

Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One device with a display notch and dual vertical camera setup at the back.

Highlights

  • Nokia 6.1 Plus is the global variant of the Nokia X6
  • The smartphone is expected to launch in India on August 21
  • The Nokia 6.1 Plus was first launched in Hong Kong last month

After sending out media invites for a launch event in India on August 21, it has now been revealed that the smartphone, largely expected to be the Nokia 6.1 Plus, is going to be exclusively available on Flipkart. The e-commerce website has released a video teaser for the launch event featuring musicians Shankar, Ehsaan, and Loy. The video does not detail which smartphone is going to be launched, but it does confirm that a Nokia device is incoming on August 21. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is the global variant of the Nokia X6 launched in China in May this year.

The Flipkart teaser hints on its partnership with HMD Global to launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus variant in India. Musician Shankar Mahadevan sings the iconic Nokia tune in the teaser, and hints at a launch on August 21. The teaser confirms that the smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive, and more details on pricing and timing of availability will be known tomorrow. To recall, the Nokia X6 was spotted on the India support page as well, roughly a month ago, tipping an imminent launch. The Nokia 6.1 Plus has so far been launched in Hong Kong, when it comes to international markets, and it is priced there at HKD 2,288 (roughly Rs. 20,100).

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a part of the Android One program, which means that it is certified by Google to provide an optimised Android experience with stock Android, and receive quick version updates. It sports a display notch, a slight chin at the bottom with the Nokia branding, a vertical dual camera setup at the back, along with the fingerprint scanner underneath it. Apart from being an Android One device, all of the Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications are the same as the Nokia X6.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The Nokia 6.1 Plus is a dual-SIM (Nano) device that runs on pure Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone has a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, and a display notch therefore a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is powered by a 3060mAh battery that when coupled with an 18W charger can deliver up to 50 percent of charge in 30 minutes, thanks to Quick Charge 3.0. The fingerprint sensor is situated on the rear panel, and also supports Face unlock. It features 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

The Nokia 6.1 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, sporting an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. On the front, it offers a 16-megapixel camera with the same f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel sensor. AI features such as optimised colour contrast, depth of field and portrait lighting effects, face recognition, and HDR support are present for improved photography. There's also the unique Bothie feature that lets users utilise both front and rear cameras simultaneously.

Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Connectivity options on the Nokia 6.1 Plus include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm (excluding the lens), going up to 8.59mm with the lens, and weighs 151 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, HMD Global, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Fortnite 'Save the World' Might Become Free-to-Play Next Month: Report
Nokia 6.1 Plus Teased as Flipkart-Exclusive Ahead of India Launch Tomorrow
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Jio GigaFiber Registrations, Xiaomi Poco F1 Leaked, and More News This Week
  2. Nokia 6.1 Price Slashed in India Ahead of Nokia 6.1 Plus Launch
  3. Foreign Object Found By Curiosity Rover on Mars a Rock Flake, NASA Says
  4. Gmail's Confidential Mode Comes to Android, iOS
  5. Vivo V11 India Launch Expected as Vivo Readies to Host September 6 Event
  6. Netflix Testing Running Ads Between Episodes, Users Protest
  7. Nokia 6.1 Plus Teased as Flipkart-Exclusive, India Launch Tomorrow
  8. Jio GigaFiber Preview Offer Could Give 100GB Data at 100 Mbps
  9. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, Up to 6GB RAM Launched
  10. Jio Phone 2 Next Flash Sale to Be Held on August 30
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.