Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Expected on August 21 as HMD Global Sends Invites

, 07 August 2018
HMD Global has sent out invites for an event where Nokia 6.1 Plus may get launched

Highlights

  • HMD Global has sent out media invites for an event in India
  • New Nokia smartphone expected at August 21 event
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus may get unveiled in India

Nokia 6.1 Plus, the global variant of Nokia X6 that was launched in China in May, is expected to launch in India on August 21. Nokia licensee HMD Global has sent out media invites for an event in the country, where it is expected to unveil new smartphones. While there is no official confirmation on what to expect at the launch event, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is likely to be at least one of the handsets. The company had recently teased the India launch of a smartphone that was expected to be the Nokia 6.1 Plus. To recall, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is an Android One smartphone that was launched in Hong Kong with a price tag of HKD 2,288 (roughly Rs. 20,000). There are no details available on the handset's price in India as of now.

Alongside the Nokia 6.1 Plus, HMD Global may also launch the Nokia 5.1 Plus aka Nokia X5 and Nokia 2.1 in India on August 21. The company has a record of launching several handsets simultaneously. However, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is most likely to be the new model coming to India through the launch event. Notably, a support page confirming the development of the global Nokia X6 variant had surfaced online in India in June, roughly a month before the official launch of the Nokia 6.1 Plus in Hong Kong. The company had recently called Nokia fans to participate in a contest to join the next exclusive launch event in the country.

As mentioned, the Nokia 6.1 Plus was priced at HKD 2,288 (roughly Rs. 20,100) in Hong Kong. In comparison, the Nokia X6 was priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant was priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,100).

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

Specifications of the Nokia 6.1 Plus are identical to the Nokia X6 that was launched in China in May. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 and an 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor - sporting an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture. The smartphone has a bunch of AI features such as optimised colour contrast, depth of field, and portrait lighting effects, as well as HDR support and a Bothie mode. There is also Face Unlock support.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus has 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). In terms of connectivity, there is 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone packs a 3060mAh battery and measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm.

Comments

