Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Expected Today

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is set to host an event in India today, where the Nokia 6.1 Plus is expected to be launched. The company had previously sent out media invites for an August 21 event that would be held in New Delhi. While there is no official confirmation on what to expect at the launch event, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is likely to be at least one of the handsets. Notably, the Nokia 6.1 Plus is the global variant of Nokia X6 that was launched in China in May.

To recall, a support page confirming the development of the global Nokia X6 variant had surfaced online in India in June, roughly a month before the official launch of the Nokia 6.1 Plus in Hong Kong. The company had recently called Nokia fans to participate in a contest to join the next exclusive launch event in the country. It is worth noting the new Android One smartphone by Nokia will be available as a Flipkart exclusive smartphone in India.

The highlight of the Nokia 6.1 Plus is that it is a part of Google's Android One programme, meaning that it is certified to provide an optimised Android experience with stock Android, and receive quick version updates. Other key features include a display notch, a chin at the bottom with the Nokia branding, a vertical dual rear camera setup, and a fingerprint scanner.

Nokia 6.1 Plus expected price in India

The price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus in the Hong Kong market is HKD 2,288 (roughly Rs. 20,100). Also, the Nokia X6 was priced at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant was priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,100). There are no particular details available on the Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India as of now. However, a Flipkart teaser had recently hinted on its partnership with HMD Global to launch the Nokia 6.1 Plus variant in India. The teaser had confirmed that the smartphone will be Flipkart exclusive.

Nokia 6.1 Plus expected specifications

The specifications of the Nokia 6.1 Plus are the same as that of the Nokia X6. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on pure Android 8.1 Oreo. It sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection, and a display notch, therefore, a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM. The Nokia 6.1 Plus is fuelled by a 3060mAh battery that when coupled with an 18W charger can deliver up to 50 percent of charge in 30 minutes, thanks to Quick Charge 3.0.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). It features a dual rear camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, sporting an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel camera with the same f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel sensor.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 6.1 Plus include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Nokia 6.1 Plus are accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. In terms of dimensions, the smartphone measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm (excluding the lens), going up to 8.59mm with the lens, and weighs 151 grams.