  • Nokia 6.1 Plus Hide Notch Option Returns With Android 9 Pie Update: Here's How to Enable it

Nokia 6.1 Plus Hide Notch Option Returns With Android 9 Pie Update: Here's How to Enable it

, 06 November 2018
Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in India in August

Highlights

  • Nokia 6.1 Plus users recently received the Android Pie update
  • The update brought back the hide notch option
  • Users will have to enable Developer Options to use the feature

HMD Global launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus in July, and made it available in India in August. It came with the display notch, however there was an option to hide it in the Settings. Users, who weren't big fans of the display notch screen, had the option to fill out the gap with a black strip that provided the illusion of a no notch screen for users. However, that option was removed with the August security patch, and users were perplexed. Now, the company has brought back the option with the latest Android 9.0 Pie update, and here's how you can enable it.

Nokia 6.1 Plus users started receiving the Android 9.0 Pie stable update just a few days ago. This update introduced many new OS features like Adaptive Battery, Google Lens integration, and more, but it also brought back the 'hide notch' option. However, this option is exclusively available in Developer Options only. In order to hide the notch, Nokia 6.1 Plus users will have to enable Developer Options by going to Settings > About Phone > Scroll down to System section to look for build number. Tapping on the build number seven times will enable Developer Options. Now, you can go into Developer Option from the System Settings Menu, and you will find the 'Full Bezel' option here. Tap on it to hide the notch, and you can toggle it on or off anytime you want. MySmartPrice was the first one to spot the return of this feature.

Addressing users complaints of the missing hide notch option, HMD Global had earlier responded that, "Unfortunately we had to remove the notch hide option as per Google requirement." That comment was then pulled from the forums, but it did make things clear that it was Google that decided to not give users the option to switch from 'default mode', which was the notch mode, to the 'full bezel' mode. To recall, Nokia 6.1 Plus is a part of the Android One programme, which means Google has a tight grip on the device's software improvements.

In any case, Android 9.0 Pie comes with native notch support, and as expected the option to hide it has been retained with the software update. The Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 15,999, and it is available in Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue colours via Flipkart and the Nokia online store.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Display5.80-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
