Redmi Note 5 Pro Rival Nokia 6.1 Plus to Go on Flash Sale Today at 12pm

, 04 October 2018
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro price in India is Rs. 15,999

Highlights

  • Nokia 6.1 Plus flash sale today will be held at Flipkart
  • It competes with Redmi Note 5 Pro, Motorola One Power, etc
  • The smartphone has the Snapdragon 636 SoC, 4GB of RAM

The Nokia 6.1 Plus will go on sale once again today, giving buyers of affordable smartphones another option against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. The Nokia 6.1 Plus also competes against the likes of the new Motorola One Power and the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1. It has the octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, display notch, dual rear cameras, stock Android software, and the 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Nokia 6.1 Plus, priced in India at Rs. 15,999, will be available at 12pm IST via Flipkart — and though it is also available to buy via the Nokia e-store, the site doesn’t give the users the option to login to make the purchase.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.1 Plus runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. 

The Nokia 6.1 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels, while the secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor sports a f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear setup features a dual-tone flash module. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels.

 

There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Nokia 6.1 Plus, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C (v2.0), GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3060mAh battery coupled with fast charge tech. It measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm, and weighs 151 grams.

Are Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus the best Android phones from HMD Global? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display5.80-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
Redmi Note 5 Pro Rival Nokia 6.1 Plus to Go on Flash Sale Today at 12pm
iPhone XS
