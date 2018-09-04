NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6.1 Plus Users Report of Missing 'Hide Notch' Option After August Security Update

04 September 2018
The Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced in India at Rs. 15,999, and will be on sale on September 6

Highlights

  • Nokia 6.1 Plus users recently got the August security update
  • Users cannot find the 'hide notch' option after the update
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced in India at Rs. 15,999

The Nokia 6.1 Plus - the global variant of the Nokia X6 - was launched in India last month, and went on sale on August 30 for the first time. Its next sale is slated for September 6. The Nokia 6.1 Plus has earlier been launched in Hong Kong, with the Nokia X6 first launched in China in May. Now, users of the Nokia 6.1 Plus are reporting of a missing feature after the latest August security update. After the update, Nokia 6.1 Plus users cannot access the 'hide notch' option that was available before.

Consumers have taken to Twitter to complain about the issue. Nokia 6.1 Plus had the option to view the status bar in 'default mode', which was the notch mode, or the 'full bezel' mode that covered the area surrounding the notch with a black strip for serving the illusion of no notch. The battery, Wi-Fi, and other alerts still remained on the black strip, but the jarring notch would be hidden from sight. Many users found this option useful, and several are unhappy to see it gone with the latest update.

We presume that this has been a mishap from HMD Global's end, and the company should rectify it soon. The update did not alert the users of any such removal of the 'full bezel' option in their changelog as well. HMD Global hasn't acknowledged the issue yet, and we've reached out for more clarity.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 15,999, and it has been made available in Gloss Black, Gloss White, and Gloss Midnight Blue colours via Flipkart and the Nokia online store.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.1 Plus runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Nokia 6.1 Plus, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB).

The Nokia 6.1 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels, while the secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor sports a f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear setup features a dual-tone flash module. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels.

It is powered by a 3060mAh battery coupled with fast charge tech. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C (v2.0), GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm, and weighs 151 grams.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display5.80-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
