Nokia 6.1 Plus Gets Android 9.0 Pie via Nokia Beta Labs

, 10 October 2018
Nokia 6.1 Plus Gets Android 9.0 Pie via Nokia Beta Labs

Nokia 6.1 Plus will also receive Digital Wellbeing features later this year

HMD Global has announced that it has released Android 9.0 Pie for the Nokia 6.1 Plus via Nokia Beta Labs. The latest development comes days after the Finnish company revealed the plan of bringing the fresh Android experience to the Nokia 6.1 Plus that was launched in August with a price tag of Rs. 15,999. The arrival of Android 9.0 Pie on the Nokia 6.1 Plus brings features such as App Actions, Adaptive Battery, and a gesture-based navigation system. Lately, HMD Global brought the stable Android Pie update to the Nokia 7 Plus.

To experience Android 9.0 Pie on your Nokia 6.1 Plus, you need to visit the official Nokia Beta Labs website and then sign in using your credentials or using a Google or Facebook account.

HMD Global is set to use the early feedback from beta testers to build the public release of Android 9.0 Pie for the Nokia 6.1 Plus. However, being a beta release, the new update is likely to include some bugs. It is recommended to back up your personal data before signing in on the Nokia Beta Labs site. Also, if possible, you should download the update on your secondary device.

With Android 9.0 Pie, the Nokia 6.1 Plus will get features such as App Actions, Slices, Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, and the all-new system navigation that uses gestures and includes a single home button. HMD Global is also set to bring the Digital Wellbeing features to the Nokia 6.1 Plus later this year. These features, including Dashboard, App Timers, and Wind Down, will help users curb their device addiction. Notably, the Nokia 7 Plus already received support for Digital Wellbeing last month.

HMD Global hasn't revealed any details around the public debut of Android Pie for the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Nevertheless, considering the fact that the smartphone has already received the early build of the latest Android version, and it is based on Google's Android One programme, the general release of Android Pie should reach in the coming future.

"This is our first beta version of Android 9 the Nokia 6.1 Plus for early adopters," said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Marketing Officer, HMD Global, in a press statement. "Over the coming weeks, we will be working together with our fast-growing community of beta testers to ensure uncompromised quality ahead of general release. We welcome all feedback from our fans and thank them for their enthusiasm and passion in testing early versions of the most up-to-date Android."

 

