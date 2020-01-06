Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December Security Patch, Dark Mode, More

Nokia 6.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December Security Patch, Dark Mode, More

The Nokia 6.1 Plus latest update brings features like dark mode, gesture navigation, smart reply, new UI, and more app controls as well. It is reported to be 1302.7MB in size.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 19:13 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 6.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December Security Patch, Dark Mode, More

Nokia 6.1 Plus latest update version is v4.10C

Highlights
  • Users are recommended to check for the update in Settings manually
  • HMD Global will roll out Android 10 to Nokia 6.1 users this month
  • Old phones like Nokia 2.1 should get the update in Q2 2020

Nokia 6.1 Plus have started receiving their Android 10 update, HMD Global has announced. The update brings along the December 2019 Android security patch, and enables features like dark mode, gesture navigation, and smart reply. Last year, we saw phones like the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1, and Nokia 9 PureView get the Android 10 update, and now the Nokia 6.1 Plus is also receiving it. Android 10 also brings more app controls, a new UI, and several other things.

HMD Global, the Nokia mobile brand licensee, took to Twitter to confirm the rollout of Android 10 for Nokia 6.1 Plus users. The latest software update will roll out over-the-air (OTA), and should arrive for users in batches. If you don't get the update right away, it is recommended to keep checking for the update manually by heading over to Settings > About Phone > System updates > Check for update regularly. Users have also started sharing screenshots on Twitter confirming the arrival of the update, and according to these screenshots, the update version number is v4.10C, and the update size is listed to be at 1302.7MB. The screenshots also confirm that the update bring the December 2019 security patch as well.

Revealing the rollout roadmap for Android 10, HMD Global has confirmed that it will roll out the update to other phones like Nokia 6.1, Nokia 7 Plus this month itself. The update will also be rolled out to Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 in the first quarter of 2020. After that, it will be rolled out to the Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco.

The roadmap also includes the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and Nokia 1 – with all four slated to get Android 10 in Q2 2020.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity3060mAh
OSAndroid 8.1
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 Plus Update, Android 10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Huawei P40 Camera Housing Photo Leak Tips a Triple Rear Camera Setup
Realme 5i With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Nokia 6.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December Security Patch, Dark Mode, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Launches WI-1000XM2 In-Ear Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones in India
  2. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  3. Realme 5i to Launch in India on January 9, Flipkart Teaser Goes Live
  4. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  5. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
  6. Honor 10 Lite Gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update in India: Report
  7. Realme 5i Goes Official With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  8. Xiaomi’s RedmiBook Laptop Brand Trademark Listing Spotted in India
  9. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
  10. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2020: Withings ScanWatch Launched, First Hybrid Smartwatch That Can Detect Sleep Apnea, Atrial Fibrillation
  2. Realme 5i With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December Security Patch, Dark Mode, More
  4. Huawei P40 Camera Housing Photo Leak Tips a Triple Rear Camera Setup
  5. Sony WI-1000XM2 In-Ear Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones Launched in India
  6. Asus at CES 2020: ROG Swift 360Hz, ROG Swift PG32UQX 144Hz Gaming Monitors Launched
  7. Study Finds 13 Massive Black Holes in Dwarf Galaxies
  8. Rohan Joshi: Wake N’ Bake Trailer Sets Up AIB Co-Founder’s First Prime Video Stand-Up Special
  9. Nokia 'Original' Phone Launch Teased for January 25 by HMD Global CPO
  10. RedmiBook Trademark Listing Spotted in India, Hinting at Xiaomi Entry Into Country's Laptop Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.