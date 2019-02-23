Back in August last year, HMD Global launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus in India. At the time, the phone was only made available in a 4GB RAM option, but now a new 6GB RAM option has also been listed on the Nokia website. The new variant, apart from its upgraded RAM, features identical specifications as the 4GB Nokia 6.1 Plus. The phones key highlights include a display notch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, dual rear camera setup, and a 3,060mAh battery.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option is priced in India at Rs. 18,499. The phone is already on sale in Black and Blue colour options on the Nokia website. It has also listed an offer for Airtel buyers, enabling them to get extra Rs. 2,000 (in the form of 40 vouchers of Rs. 50) cashback and 240 GB data (20GB data per month for 12 months on recharges of Rs. 199, Rs. 249, and Rs. 448). The Nokia 6.1 Plus 4GB RAM variant, which was launched with a price tag of Rs. 15,999, is also available to buy for Rs. 15,499. Flipkart doesn't list the 6GB variant for now.

Nokia 6.1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 6.1 Plus runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display that's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus bears a dual rear camera setup, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor featuring an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels, while the secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor sports a f/2.4 aperture and 1.12-micron pixels. The rear setup features a dual-tone flash module. On the front, the smartphone bears a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels.

There is 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Nokia 6.1 Plus, expandable via microSD card (up to 400GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, USB Type-C (v2.0), GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. It is powered by a 3060mAh battery coupled with fast charge tech. It measures 147.2x70.98x7.99mm, and weighs 151 grams.