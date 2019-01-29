Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and Nokia 6.1 price in India have been dropped, HMD Global confirmed Gadgets 360 on Tuesday. With the new move, the Nokia 3.1 price in the country now comes at Rs. 8,999 and the Nokia 5.1 price set at Rs. 10,999, while the Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) price slashed to as low as Rs. 11,999. The latest price cut comes just days after HMD Global reduced the price of the Nokia 3.1 Plus in the country. The Finnish company also recently started selling the Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus through offline stores in the country.

The first model in the list that has received the price cut is the Nokia 3.1. The smartphone that was launched at Rs. 11,999 back in August last year and received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in last October is now available at Rs. 8,999. Notably, the model comes in a single 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration.

Featuring a 5.2-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio, the Nokia 3.1 currently runs Android 8.1 Oreo. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 SoC and has a 13-megapixel rear camera, 8-megapixel front camera, and a 2,990mAh battery.

After the Nokia 3.1, it is the Nokia 5.1 that has been a part of the latest price cut treatment. The phone is now available at Rs. 10,999 in the country. To recall, HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.1 in a 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant back in August last year at Rs. 14,499 and reduced its price to Rs. 10,999 last October.

The Nokia 5.1 features a 5.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS LCD panel with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. There is also an octa-core MediaTek MT6755S SoC.

The last model in the series is the Nokia 6.1 that has received a new price. The Nokia 6.1 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant has received a price cut of Rs. 1,500. It will now retail at Rs. 11,999. The Nokia 6.1 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant also received a price cut, and is now available at Rs. 13,999.

Launched back in April last year with a starting price of Rs. 16,999, the Nokia 6.1 aka Nokia 6 (2018) received a price cut last October - alongside the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 and went on sale at Rs. 13,499. An early price reduction of Rs. 1,500 emerged back in August - ahead of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Prices were cut again in October, bringing them down to Rs. 13,499 and Rs. 16,499 respectively.

The Nokia 6.1 originally arrived with Android Oreo, though it recently received Android 9.0 Pie. The phone has a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD panel and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC.