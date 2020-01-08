Nokia 6.1 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With December Security Patch

After the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus, the Nokia 6.1 phone has also started getting the latest Android 10 software update. The new Android 10 update brings features like system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, smart reply, more granular privacy controls, focus mode, family link, and more. Last year, we saw phones like the Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 9 PureView get the Android 10 update, and now more phones from HMD Global are getting updated with the latest software. The update will also be rolled out to Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2 in the first quarter of 2020.

HMD Global took to Twitter to confirm the rollout of the Android 10 software for Nokia 6.1 users. Users are also sharing screenshots of receiving the update, and these screenshots suggest that the update brings along the December 2019 security patch as well. Users should receive a notification of the update on their phone, but if they haven't, it is recommended to check for the update manually. Head over to Settings > About Phone > System updates > Check for update to manually see if you have received the update or not.

The screenshots show that the version number for the Nokia 6.1 update is also v4.10C, and its update size is 1444.3MB. This means that users will have to ensure that at least 2GB of space is freed up before they begin the installation process. The Nokia 6.1 was launched in India in April 2018, and it features a 5.5-inch full-HD IPS display, Snapdragon 630 SoC, a single 16-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel selfie sensor, and a 3,000mAh battery.

