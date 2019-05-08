Technology News
Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 Plus Get Limited Period Price Cut on Official Website, Additional Airtel Cashback

Airtel subscribers are also eligible for extra 240GB data.

By | Updated: 8 May 2019 16:53 IST
The discount is available only on the 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

Highlights
  • Only Nokia 5.1 Plus’s base variant is eligible for the discount
  • The Rs. 2,000 cashback will be credited over 40 recharge cycles
  • The additional data will be granted on 12 subsequent recharges

While e-commerce platforms come up with discounts and attractive offers on phones every few weeks, it is less frequent in case of companies offering limited time discounts. But if you have been eyeing the Nokia 6.1 Plus or the Nokia 5.1 Plus, the official Nokia India website is where you should be headed. The 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the 3GB RAM variant of the Nokia 5.1 Plus are now available with a promotional discount worth Rs. 1,750 from the official Nokia online store, coupled with additional offers for Airtel subscribers.

The discount on the Nokia 6.1 Plus (Review) and the Nokia 5.1 Plus (Review) from the Nokia e-shop can be availed by using the promo code “DEAL1750” at the time of checkout. In addition to the discount, buyers can also get a cashback worth Rs. 2,000 and 240GB of 4G data, if they are an Airtel subscriber.

The net cashback of Rs. 2,000 will be awarded in the form of 40 separate cashbacks worth Rs. 50 each on a monthly basis, provided buyers opt for Airtel's Rs. 199, Rs. 249, or the Rs. 448 recharge plans. The 240GB of free data will be credited in the form of data packets worth 20GB each on 12 subsequent recharges for Airtel subscribers.

Thanks to the Rs. 1,750 discount from the official Nokia online store, the effective price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus' 4GB RAM variant comes down to Rs. 13,749, down from its regular asking price of Rs. 15,499. The discount is valid for all three colour options of the Nokia 6.1 Plus viz. Blue, Black, and White.

As for the Nokia 5.1 Plus' 3GB RAM variant, the Rs. 1,750 discount brings its price down from Rs. 10,599 to an effective cart value of Rs. 8,849, which is a pretty sweet deal considering the phone's beautiful design, internal hardware, and the stock Android experience it offers.

Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display5.80-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks very stylish
  • Android One with regular updates
  • Great battery life
  • Good app and gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Hybrid dual-SIM
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Gets warm quickly in games
Read detailed Nokia 5.1 Plus review
Display5.86-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P60
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity3060mAh
