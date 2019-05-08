While e-commerce platforms come up with discounts and attractive offers on phones every few weeks, it is less frequent in case of companies offering limited time discounts. But if you have been eyeing the Nokia 6.1 Plus or the Nokia 5.1 Plus, the official Nokia India website is where you should be headed. The 4GB RAM variant of the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the 3GB RAM variant of the Nokia 5.1 Plus are now available with a promotional discount worth Rs. 1,750 from the official Nokia online store, coupled with additional offers for Airtel subscribers.

The discount on the Nokia 6.1 Plus (Review) and the Nokia 5.1 Plus (Review) from the Nokia e-shop can be availed by using the promo code “DEAL1750” at the time of checkout. In addition to the discount, buyers can also get a cashback worth Rs. 2,000 and 240GB of 4G data, if they are an Airtel subscriber.

The net cashback of Rs. 2,000 will be awarded in the form of 40 separate cashbacks worth Rs. 50 each on a monthly basis, provided buyers opt for Airtel's Rs. 199, Rs. 249, or the Rs. 448 recharge plans. The 240GB of free data will be credited in the form of data packets worth 20GB each on 12 subsequent recharges for Airtel subscribers.

Thanks to the Rs. 1,750 discount from the official Nokia online store, the effective price of the Nokia 6.1 Plus' 4GB RAM variant comes down to Rs. 13,749, down from its regular asking price of Rs. 15,499. The discount is valid for all three colour options of the Nokia 6.1 Plus viz. Blue, Black, and White.

As for the Nokia 5.1 Plus' 3GB RAM variant, the Rs. 1,750 discount brings its price down from Rs. 10,599 to an effective cart value of Rs. 8,849, which is a pretty sweet deal considering the phone's beautiful design, internal hardware, and the stock Android experience it offers.