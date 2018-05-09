Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Will Be Available via Amazon India From May 13

, 09 May 2018
Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM Variant Will Be Available via Amazon India From May 13

Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM variant's price in India is Rs. 19,999, according to a third-party Amazon listing

Highlights

  • Nokia 6 (2018) 3GB RAM variant is sold in India at Rs. 16,999
  • The 4GB RAM variant will be sold on Amazon India from May 13
  • The new variant also offers 64GB of internal storage

Just hours after HMD Global confirmed the arrival of the Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant in India, Amazon has now listed the smartphone on its website. The e-commerce site has begun taking notification registrations, and has revealed that the 4GB RAM variant of Nokia 6 (2018), aka Nokia 6.1,  will be sold in the country via its platform starting May 13. There's no official word on the India price of the new Nokia 6 (2018) variant, though an unofficial seller has separately listed the smartphone at Rs. 19,999. Currently, the Nokia 6 (2018) 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant is being sold in India at a retail price of Rs. 16,999.

Launch offers for the Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM variant on Amazon India include No Cost EMI, Rs. 2,000 cashback for Airtel 4G subscribers, free Airtel TV subscription, free 12 months damage insurance by Servify, 25 percent discount on domestic hotels booking through MakeMyTrip, and free customisable prints or 20 percent off on purchases through Picsdream Moments & Memories. As we mentioned before, there's no word on the pricing of the new Nokia 6 (2018) variant until now, but we expect it to be a tad bit more expensive than the 3GB variant, which is available in the country via Nokia Mobile Shop stores and select offline outlets including Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha, and others.

Nokia 6 (2018) specifications

All the specifications of the 4GB variant are similar to that of the 3GB variant, apart from RAM and storage capacities. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 (2018) is part of the Android One programme and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for camera specifications, the Nokia 6 (2018) bears a single 16-megapixel rear sensor with dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, and a single 8-megapixel fixed-focus sensor on the front with the same f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the Nokia 6 (2018) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm jack, and USB Type-C.

Comments

Nokia 6 (2018)

Nokia 6 (2018)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Stellar build quality
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Iffy fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Nokia 6 (2018) review
Display5.50-inch
Processor2.2GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x1920 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage32GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Tasneem Akolawala

