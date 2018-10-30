NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 6.1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Starts Rolling Out

30 October 2018
Nokia 6.1 was launched in India back in April this year

Highlights

  • Nokia 6.1 has received the stable build for Android Pie
  • Nokia 7 Plus received the update last month
  • Nokia 6.1 Plus is next in line, with a beta update already out

Nokia 6.1 or the Nokia 6 (2018) has now become HMD Global's second smartphone to receive the final Android 9.0 Pie stable build. To recall, the Nokia 7 Plus became the company's first phone to receive the Android Pie final build back in September, however the initial rollout was plagued by certain bugs. The Finnish smartphone maker has now gone ahead and fulfilled its promise of rolling out the latest software update for the Nokia 6.1 before the end of October. In accordance, we can expect the Nokia 6.1 Plus to also get the stable update in the next couple of days, considering it has already received it via Nokia Beta Labs.

Earlier this month, HMD had announced that while Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 6.1 Plus would be receiving Android Pie stable this month itself, the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco are expected to get it sometime next month. The company has, however, not provided any clear dates for Android Pie release on any these smartphones. Prompt updates are now emerging to be a prowess for Nokia's smartphone lineup considering the fact that all phones are based on Google's Android One programme.

With Android Pie, the Nokia 6.1 now gets features including Adaptive Battery, Slices, redesigned system navigation gestures, and many more. Nokia 6.1 users also get "exclusive" access to App Actions that offer predictions and display the expected next action in the UI.

Nokia 6.1 specifications

Nokia 6.1 was launched in India back in April this year. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 (2018) runs a stock version of Android, and sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage. Storage on the handset is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). There is a 3,000mAh battery under the hood. The phone sports a single 16-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel fixed focus camera on the front.

Nokia 6.1 Android 9.0 Pie Stable Update Starts Rolling Out
