Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 6 (2018) with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage becomes available for purchase in India today. The new smartphone goes on sale via Amazon India, and is the upgraded version of the model, which originally came with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The Nokia 6.1 price in India is Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB RAM variant, a little higher than the Rs. 16,999 price tag of the original. Among the chief competition of the Nokia 6.1 are Redmi Note 5 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, and Moto X4.

Launch offers for the Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM variant on Amazon India include No Cost EMI, Rs. 2,000 cashback for Airtel 4G subscribers, free Airtel TV subscription, and free 12 months damage insurance by Servify. There's also 25 percent discount on domestic hotels booking through MakeMyTrip, and free customisable prints or 20 percent off on purchases through Picsdream Moments & Memories.

Nokia 6 (2018) specifications

All the specifications of the 4GB variant are similar to that of the 3GB variant, apart from RAM and storage capacities. The dual-SIM Nokia 6 (2018) is part of the Android One programme and runs Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. It sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS LCD display. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC, coupled with 3GB/ 4GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of inbuilt storage. Storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for camera specifications, the Nokia 6 (2018) bears a single 16-megapixel rear sensor with dual LED flash and f/2.0 aperture, and a single 8-megapixel fixed-focus sensor on the front with the same f/2.0 aperture. Connectivity options on the Nokia 6 (2018) include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm jack, and USB Type-C.

Is there more to Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco than just nostalgia? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.