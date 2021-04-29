Technology News
loading

Nokia Gets on 5G Growth Path as New Sales Strategy Takes Shape

Nokia and rival Ericsson have been gaining more customers as telecom operators start rolling out 5G networks.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 April 2021 16:28 IST
Nokia Gets on 5G Growth Path as New Sales Strategy Takes Shape

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Sales at Nokia's network infrastructure business, which includes optical products, rose 28 percent

Highlights
  • CEO Lundmark has streamlined Nokia's operation
  • Lundmark also cut jobs and made changes to recover from product missteps
  • Quarterly profit of Nokia rose to EUR 5 cents (roughly Rs. 5) per share

Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia on Thursday showed how its new strategy was driving growth in sales of network and 5G equipment, helping to boost first-quarter revenue and profit and sending its shares up 14 percent.

Nokia and Swedish rival Ericsson have been gaining more customers as telecom operators start rolling out 5G networks and China's Huawei faces curbs from a growing number of governments over security concerns.

"This year we are seeing great demand in 5G and also in what we call network infrastructure which is basically fiber connections to homes and offices," Chief Executive Pekka Lundmark said in an interview.

After taking the top job last year, Lundmark has streamlined Nokia's operation, cut jobs, and made changes to recover from product missteps under the company's previous management that hurt its 5G ambitions and weighed on its shares.

"We expect our typical quarterly earnings seasonality to be less pronounced in 2021," Lundmark said.

The demand for infrastructure, driven by the pandemic, is now spread out through the year, easing seasonality, which earlier resulted in outsized growth in the fourth quarter.

Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent to EUR 5.08 billion (roughly Rs. 45,600 crores), beating a consensus figure of EUR 4.72 billion (roughly Rs. 42,370 crores), , according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"These are a solid set of results and a good start to the year for Nokia," said Richard Webb, an analyst at CCS Insight. "In particular the operating margin of 11 percent looks healthy and shows that the restructuring is having some positive impact."

Sales at Nokia's network infrastructure business, which includes optical and fixed network products, rose 28 percent to EUR 1.73 billion (roughly Rs. 15,530 crores), helped by demand from enterprise customers.

Quarterly profit rose to EUR 5 cents (roughly Rs. 5) per share while adjusted profit was EUR 7 cents (roughly Rs. 6) per share. Analysts had expected EUR 1 cents (roughly Re. 1).

Its comparable gross margin rose to 38.2 percent from 36.4 percent a year earlier, mainly driven by 5G growth.

Nokia maintained its full-year net sales forecast of between EUR 20.6 billion (roughly Rs. 1,84,940 crores) to EUR 21.8 billion (roughly Rs. 1,95,710 crores), largely in line with expectations.

Ericsson last week reported quarterly core earnings above market estimates, helped by higher margins and 5G rollout.

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Ericsson, 5G
International Space Station Cruises Across the Moon, Caught in Sunlight: Watch the Video

Related Stories

Nokia Gets on 5G Growth Path as New Sales Strategy Takes Shape
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password
  2. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  4. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Increased by Rs. 500: All the Details
  5. Netflix’s Play Something Button Rolls Out for All Users Globally
  6. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  7. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy Book (2021), Galaxy Book Odyssey Laptops Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
  10. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Most Popular in Series, Pro Models See ‘Strong Sales’: Tim Cook
  2. Nokia Gets on 5G Growth Path as New Sales Strategy Takes Shape
  3. International Space Station Cruises Across the Moon, Caught in Sunlight: Watch the Video
  4. Google Assistant Can Now Better Understand and Pronounce Unique Names
  5. Telegram to Get Group Video Call Support in May, CEO Pavel Durov Says
  6. Facebook Marketplace Monthly Active Users Now at 1 Billion, Shops Crosses 250 Million Mark: Zuckerberg
  7. COVID Relief: Indian YouTubers Slayy Point Raise Rs. 50 Lakh to Donate to Hemkunt Foundation for Oxygen
  8. Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods (2nd Gen) Firmware Updated to Version 3E751, May Bring Bug Fixes: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Bill of Materials Costs 7 Percent Less to Make Than Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: Counterpoint
  10. Google Is Saving Over $1 Billion a Year by Working From Home
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com