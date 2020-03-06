Technology News
First Nokia 5G Phone to Launch on March 19, Says HMD Global

Nokia 5G phone will make a cameo in an action-filled ad that drops on March 8.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 6 March 2020 12:28 IST
First Nokia 5G Phone to Launch on March 19, Says HMD Global

HMD Global is tipped to launch four Nokia phones at its March 19 event

Highlights
  • Nokia’s upcoming 5G phone might eventually debut as Nokia 8.2 5G
  • It will reportedly flaunt quad rear cameras and a waterdrop notch
  • HMD Global is also tipped to launch Nokia C2 later this month

Nokia brand licensee, HMD Global, revealed earlier this week that multiple new smartphones will be unveiled at its March 19 event in London. The Finnish company has now announced that the first Nokia-branded 5G phone will also debut at the event. So far, there is no official word regarding the upcoming Nokia 5G phone's name, internal hardware or design. However, the phone will make a cameo in the ad campaign for Nokia phones created in collaboration with the upcoming James Bond movie. The first 90-second video featuring Nokia's upcoming 5G phone will drop on March 8.

HMD Global's press release says the first 5G-ready Nokia phone will be unveiled on March 19, alongside a host of other smartphones and possibly an ‘original phone' teased earlier. Going by the leaks and rumours that we have come across so far, HMD Global's March 19 event will witness the launch of Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 codenamed ‘Captain America', Nokia 1.3, and the Nokia C2 entry-level Android phone. The 5G phone being talked about here might not be a flagship but an upper mid-range phone that will reportedly debut as the Nokia 8.2 5G. We'll have to wait until March 8 for the first ad to drop and get a glimpse at the upcoming Nokia 5G phone.

nokia techradar universal picture Nokia

An alleged look at the upcoming Nokia 5G phone set to debut on March 19
Photo Credit: TechRadar / Universal Pictures International

 

However, TechRadar claims to have got an early preview of the upcoming Nokia 5G phone in the yet-to-be-released ad and has also shared a few images as well. The phone features a circular camera module with four camera lenses arranged radially and the LED flash sitting in the middle. The design and colour tone is reminiscent of the Nokia 7.2 that was launched last year. Over at the front, the upcoming Nokia 5G phone can be seen sporting a waterdrop notch and a thick chin at the bottom with the Nokia logo on it.

Further reading: HMD Global, Nokia, 5G
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
