Technology News
loading

Nokia-Branded 5G Phone Coming in 2020, Will Be ‘Affordable’: Report

The current crop of 5G phones carry top-of-the-line specifications and are very expensive.

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 18:11 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia-Branded 5G Phone Coming in 2020, Will Be ‘Affordable’: Report

HMD Global is currently in talks with chip maker for the upcoming 5G phone

Highlights
  • HMD Global is yet to introduce a 5G phone
  • Nokia 5G phone will be cheaper than current 5G smartphones
  • Huawei is also reportedly working on a cheap 5G phone

HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, is working on a value “flagship” 5G smartphone that will debut next year, the company's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas told an online publication. Given pretty much every major smartphone brand is working on 5G phones, it is not a surprise that HMD Global also wants a part of the action, however the company is looking to differentiate in soon-to-be-crowded market by making it affordable. 5G is already available in countries like US, China, South Korea, and various European markets. As its footprint expands, the consumers will be looking for new devices and not everyone can go for a top-of-the-line flagship phone.

In a conversation with Digital Trends, Juho Sarvikas revealed that the upcoming Nokia 5G phone could cost half of what the current crop of 5G phones is priced at, which indicates at a pricing around $500-$600 (roughly Rs. 35,600- Rs. 42,700).

“We see a particular opportunity for us in bringing 5G to a more affordable segment as we enter the market,” Sarvikas told Digital Trends. “I would say affordable in relation to what's available today. I would love to see us at half of the price where you have 5G today.”

HMD Global is not the only smartphone maker that is looking to develop an affordable 5G smartphone, the likes of Huawei and MediaTek are also reportedly working together to launch a cheaper 5G phone in early 2020.

Sarvikas revealed that HMD Global is in talks with chipmakers for a solution to power the upcoming 5G phone. The company is also working with Nokia, which is a part of 5G network deployment for various carriers. Sarvikas didn't share any specifics about the upcoming phone, so we currently don't have an idea of what kind of features it might include. Hopefully, the company will share more details in the run up to its launch.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is getting ready to launch new smartphones at the upcoming IFA trade fair. The company's IFA press event is scheduled for September 5.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HMD Global, Nokia 5G Phone, Nokia
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of Interest’ fan. More
Apple Said to Ready Camera-Focused Pro iPhone Models, New iPad Lineup, Larger MacBook Pro
Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Taunts NRAI President Rahul Singh on Twitter
Nokia-Branded 5G Phone Coming in 2020, Will Be ‘Affordable’: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  2. Realme to Debut New Phone Series Focused on Performance and Camera Next Week
  3. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Google Rolls Out a Complete Visual Refresh for Google Play Store
  5. Realme 5 Pro vs Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  6. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  7. NASA Confirms Mission to Find Life on Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa
  8. Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Taunts NRAI President on Twitter
  9. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Be Powered By Helio G90T SoC, MediaTek Confirms
  10. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo iQoo Pro With Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC Launched, Will Be Offered in 4G and 5G Variants: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ to Go on Sale in India Tonight: Check Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  3. Asus ZenFone 6 Update Brings August Security Patch, Improved Smart Key Functionality, More
  4. Project Scarlett Next-Gen Xbox Console to Bring Huge CPU Upgrade, Says Greenberg
  5. Google Hangouts Shutdown for G Suite Users Postponed, Transition to Begin in June 2020
  6. Zomato Founder Deepinder Goyal Taunts NRAI President Rahul Singh on Twitter
  7. Nokia-Branded 5G Phone Coming in 2020, Will Be ‘Affordable’: Report
  8. Apple Said to Ready Camera-Focused Pro iPhone Models, New iPad Lineup, Larger MacBook Pro
  9. Windows 10's Latest Preview Build Offers Improved Control Over Restarts, Includes Revamped Bug Reporting Tool
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Teasers Suggest 25x Zoom Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.