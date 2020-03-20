Technology News
Nokia 5310 Feature Phone with Dual Front Speakers, FM Radio Launched: Price, Specifications

It is unclear when the Nokia 5310 feature phone will launch in India.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 20 March 2020 11:54 IST
Nokia 5310 will start rolling out from March this year

Highlights
  • Nokia 5310 is the rebranded version of the 2007 unit
  • The feature phone supports MP3 Player and FM Radio
  • Nokia 5310 also has a VGA camera with flash at the back

Nokia 5310 feature phone was launched on Thursday by the Nokia mobile brand licensee HMD Global at an online event. The 2G Nokia 5310 phone, which is inspired by the original Nokia 5310 Xpress Music, was unveiled along with the company's first 5G smartphone, the Nokia 8.3 5G. Nokia is also positioning the latest feature phone as an entertainment device, especially for those who "love to take their music on the go." Since it was a global launch, it is unclear when the Nokia 5310 will arrive in India.

Nokia 5310 feature phone price

At the time Nokia released the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic in 2007, the phone came in Black/ Red and Black/ Blue colour options with three physical buttons present near the left side of the screen. The new Nokia 5310, however, comes in White/Red and Black/Red colour options minus the physical buttons near the screen.

The Nokia 5310 is priced at EUR 39 (roughly Rs. 3,110) and will roll out starting from this March, the company announced during its launch.

Nokia 5310 feature specifications

In terms of the specifications, the new Nokia 5310 comes with several upgrades, however, HMD Global stresses that the phone is specifically designed for "music lovers," like its predecessor. The 2G feature phone comes with 2.4-inch QVGA display with dual front-facing speakers and physical keypad. The phone also comes in dual SIM and single SIM options that support a Mini-SIM.

Under the hood, the new Nokia 5310 is powered by MediaTek MT6260A SoC and has 8MB RAM. The phone runs on Nokia Series 30+ software and has an internal storage of 16MB that is expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card.

In terms of the battery, there's a 1200mAh removable battery that promises talk time up to 7.5 hours on both the single-SIM and dual-SIM units. The feature phone also claims to offer a standby time of 22 days for the dual-SIM unit and of 30 days for the single SIM unit.

Nokia 5310 has a VGA camera with flash on the rear and supports features such as MP3 player and FM radio. The measures 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs 88.2 grams.

Comments

Nokia, HMD Global, Nokia 5310, Nokia 5310 Xpress Music
