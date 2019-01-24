NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 5 Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update in India, Globally

, 24 January 2019
Nokia 5 Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update in India, Globally

Nokia 5 Android Pie update brings Google’s January security patch

Highlights

  • Nokia 5 currently runs on Android 8.1 Oreo
  • The phone was introduced back in 2017 with Android Nougat
  • This is the second major update for the smartphone

HMD Global, the brand licensee for Nokia, has started rolling out the stable Android 9.0 Pie update for Nokia 5 smartphone, a company executive announced. The update is being released in a phased manner and will reach all Nokia 5 users over the next few days. This is the second major Android update for the phone that was originally introduced back in 2017 with Android 7 Nougat and got the Android 8 Oreo update in 2018. In addition to the Android Pie goodness, the latest update also brings the January security patch.

As per a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, earlier on Thursday, the Nokia 5 smartphone that was introduced back in 2017 at the Mobile World Congress is finally receiving its the Android 9 Pie update. The update will reach the smartphone's owners as an over-the-air (OTA) update over the next few days. To manually look for the update on your Nokia 5, head to the Settings app and then scroll down, select System and then tap on System update. Following which the phone will either directly show you the update, or you can tap on Check for updates to trigger an update lookup.

Multiple user reports on Twitter confirm that the Android Pie update is already reaching the Indian owners of the Nokia 5, along with users in countries like Netherlands and Indonesia.

According to the official changelog, the Android 9 Pie update carries the build number V6.12E and brings new system navigation, settings menu, and notifications. Additionally, the update also includes Adaptive Battery as well as Adaptive Brightness. After the update, the Nokia 5 owners will also get suggestions from App Actions. Lastly, the update brings Google's January security patch.

The Nokia 5 Android 9 Pie update is a little over 1663MB in size and the company recommends that Nokia 5 owners download it over a Wi-Fi network, else they might incur significant data charges, depending on their plan.

To recall, Nokia 5 was introduced with Android Nougat onboard and received the Android 8.0 Oreo update around the same time last year. It was followed by the Android 8.1 Oreo update in March 2018.

Further reading: Nokia 5, HMD Global, Android 9 Pie, Android 9.0 Pie
