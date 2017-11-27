Nokia 5, Nokia 6 to Receive Android 8.0 Oreo Beta Builds 'Soon'

Just after releasing the latest experience for the Nokia 8, parent company HMD Global is now all set to bring Android 8.0 Oreo beta builds for the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. HMD's Juho Sarvikas announced the new development following the arrival of the new update for the Nokia 8. The imminent arrival of the beta builds suggests that both the affordable Nokia smartphones would receive their stable Android Oreo updates soon as well.

Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer of HMD Global, on Friday confirmed the release of Android Oreo beta builds in response to a user query on Twitter. "Yes, Nokia 6 and Nokia 5 next. Just reviewed today, we will open Beta Labs for those models soon," the executive tweeted.

In October, HMD Global released the Android Oreo beta testing build for the Nokia 8 that helped the company successfully release its public build just late last week. The Finnish company may follow a similar time frame for the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 and bring the newest Android version to both the smartphones in a month after releasing the beta releases.

Notably, HMD Global General Manager for Australia, New Zealand, and Indonesia regions, Mark Trundle had suggested the arrival of the Android Oreo update for the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 for the year-end in a recent media interview. Sarvikas also revealed the release of Android Oreo beta testing builds in a tweet last month. An Android P update for all the HMD Global Nokia Android smartphones has also been promised.

Launched in February, the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 originally run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with the stock experience on top. The arrival of Android Oreo on both the smartphones is likely to include features such as picture-in-picture mode, notification dots, smart text selection, and Google Play Protect integration. The smartphones are also expected to receive Android security update for November 2017.