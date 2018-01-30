Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android 8.0 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out

30 January 2018
Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android 8.0 Oreo Update Now Rolling Out

Highlights

  • The update is available in the form of an OTA download
  • The file size is expected to be around 1.8GB
  • The update includes core Android Oreo features

HMD Global has officially announced that the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are now getting the Android Oreo software update. Android Oreo beta builds for the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 were already released in last year.

In a tweet on Tuesday, HMD Global Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas announced the availability of Android 8.0 Oreo on the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. "Sweeter and Smoother. The #Nokia5 and #Nokia6 are officially joining the #AndroidOreo family" said the tweet. He also stated that the rollout would happen in phases. A Twitter user from India has apparently received the update on his Nokia 6 (TA 1021) as an OTA download, and takes the software to version 5.220. The file size is around 1.8GB. The OTA update details core Android Oreo features such as Picture-in-picture, Notification dots, Google Play Protect security scans, Faster boot up time, Autofill, and Google January 1 security patch. The OTA update page also reveals that the file size is around 1822.9MB.

Earlier this month, HMD's Sarvikas had revealed that the commercial rollout for Android Oreo on the Nokia 6 was on track and expected to arrive in January.

Launched in February last year, the Nokia 5 sports a 5.2-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 2/ 3GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery.

The Nokia 6, on the other hand, sports a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Nokia 6

Nokia 6

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Stock Android
  • Great speakers
  • Bad
  • Heats up with heavy use
  • Sub-par camera performance
  • Slow charging
  • No notification LED
  • Slightly overpriced
Read detailed Nokia 6 review

Display

5.50-inch

Processor

1.4GHz octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x1920 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.1.1

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

3000mAh
