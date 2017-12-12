Within weeks of rolling out the final build of Android 8.0 Oreo for the Nokia 8, HMD Global has now announced the rollout of Android 8.0 beta build for the Nokia 5. Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, tweeted out the new development on Tuesday. Last month, Sarvikas had replied to a Twitter saying.that beta builds for Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 will be "soon".

"#AndroidOreo for #Nokia5 has landed on Nokia phones beta labs! Android has never tasted sweeter. What's more, Android 8.0 Oreo beta for #Nokia6 is coming soon!" said the tweet. We can also expect the Nokia 6 to get this update in the coming days.

In October, HMD Global had released the beta builds for the Nokia 8 followed by the official rollout last month. The Finnish company is expected to follow a similar time frame for the Nokia 5 and we might be able to see the final build by next month. You can enroll in the beta program on the company website.

Launched in February this year, the Nokia 5 is a mid-range smartphone whose specifications include a Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of internal storage. The phone sports a 13-megapixel rear shooter, 8-megapixel front camera, and packs in a 3000mAh non-removable battery under the hood.

The Nokia 3 recently got its promised monthly update in the form of Google's latest December Android security patch update. You can expect other phones from Nokia to be updated with the same in the near future.