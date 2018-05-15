HMD Global is set to launch the Nokia X-series smartphone on Wednesday, May 16, however the company hasn't abandoned plans to refresh last year's models. Hints that the Nokia 3 (2018) or Nokia 3.1 is in testing have surfaced online indicating that the refresh is in the offing. Furthermore, HMD Global's CPO Juho Sarvikas has confirmed that Nokia 5 and the original Nokia 6 (2017) both will be getting Android P support as well.

Tipster Roland Quandt has shared the screenshot of the Nokia 3.1 moniker making its appearance in a user agent profile. This indicates that the Nokia 3 refresh is already in testing and should be launching very soon. At MWC, Nokia had confirmed that Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 2 refreshes are coming this year, so this news doesn't comes as much of a surprise.

What is welcome news is that Android P update is coming to Nokia 5 and Nokia 6(2017) handsets. Sarvikas replied to a Twitter query confirming that last year's Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 are going to get Android P whenever it arrives. This is in line with Nokia's promise of two years software support and timely updates. Android P will bring UI changes, new navigation method, adaptive brightness, adaptive battery, app actions, and reimagined audio controls.

This year, Nokia has launched the Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 6 (2018), and the 4GB RAM variant is available on Amazon for Rs. 18,999. Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco are available for purchase in India as well. Both new smartphones developed by HMD Global were unveiled globally back in March. The Nokia 7 Plus is available through Amazon India, while the Nokia 8 Sirocco is on sale at Flipkart. The Nokia 7 Plus price in India is set at Rs. 25,999, while the Nokia 8 Sirocco is priced at Rs. 49,999