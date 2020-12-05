Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 5.4 Spotted on US FCC Listing With Quad Rear Cameras, Dedicated Google Assistant Button

Nokia 5.4 Spotted on US FCC Listing With Quad Rear Cameras, Dedicated Google Assistant Button

Nokia 5.4 US FCC listing shows hole-punch design for the selfie camera which is in line with previous leaks.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 December 2020 13:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 5.4 Spotted on US FCC Listing With Quad Rear Cameras, Dedicated Google Assistant Button

Photo Credit: US FCC

Nokia 5.4 may come with a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.4 is rumoured to carry model number TA-1340
  • The upcoming Nokia phone does not have a launch date yet
  • Nokia 5.4 may come with a dedicated Google Assistant button

Nokia 5.4 has been allegedly spotted in a US FCC listing showing some of the specifications and design of the phone. The Nokia phone with model number TA-1340, which is reportedly the Nokia 5.4, showed up on the FCC website with a user manual that details the ports, design, camera placement, and more. Nokia 5.4 is also expected to be launched soon, a recent report had claimed, but Nokia has not shared any information on the rumoured phone.

The FCC listing for the Nokia phone, first spotted here with model number TA-1340 comes with a sketch of the phone that outlines the layout of the ports, camera module, front panel, and a couple other details. The phone, believed to be the Nokia 5.4, is said to come with a flat display with a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the display for the selfie camera. There is an earpiece, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge of the phone and a USB Type-C port and speaker grill on the bottom. The volume and power buttons are on the right while the left side has a SIM tray and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Nokia 5.4 is expected to come with dual-SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot. On the back, the sketch shows a circular camera module similar to the one on the Nokia 5.3. It houses what appears to be four camera sensors. A fingerprint scanner can also be seen below the camera module.

Additionally, the user manual shows the model number as TA-1333/TA-1340, which suggests that the TA-1333 could be a variant of the Nokia 5.4. Further, the listing shows the phone will come with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Towards the end of last month, it was reported that the rumoured Nokia 5.4 will arrive with a 6.4-inch hole-punch display and a faster SoC compared to its predecessor, the Nokia 5.3, which came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is said to come in 4GB + 128GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage options. Blue and Purple colour options are expected as well.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 5 4, US FCC, HMD Global
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google AI Researcher Timnit Gebru’s Exit Sparks Ethics, Bias Concerns

Related Stories

Nokia 5.4 Spotted on US FCC Listing With Quad Rear Cameras, Dedicated Google Assistant Button
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix India is Free for Two Days Starting Today: Details Here
  2. Chinese Scientists Claim Breakthrough in Quantum Computing Race
  3. Moto G9 Power to Launch in India on December 8, Company Confirms
  4. Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 and GTS 2 mini to Launch in India in December
  5. WhatsApp Users May Lose Access Upon Not Accepting New Terms of Service
  6. Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro Getting November Security Patch Update
  7. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  8. iPhone 11 Users Facing Touchscreen Issues Can Get Free Service from Apple
  9. iPhone 12 Review
  10. Redmi 9 Power Tipped to Launch in India on December 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4 Spotted on US FCC Listing With Quad Rear Cameras, Dedicated Google Assistant Button
  2. Google AI Researcher Timnit Gebru’s Exit Sparks Ethics, Bias Concerns
  3. US Not Extending TikTok Divestiture Deadline, But Talks to Continue: Sources
  4. iPhone 11 Users Facing Touchscreen Issues Can Get Free Display Replacement from Apple: How to Check Eligibility
  5. Netflix India is Free for Two Days This Weekend, StreamFest Begins Today: How to Watch
  6. Amazfit GTR 2 Confirmed to Launch in India on December 17; GTS 2, GTS 2 mini to Follow
  7. Realme 7, Narzo 20 Pro Getting November Android Patch Update, Realme 7 Pro Updated as Well
  8. iCloud Family Sharing Now Allows Apple Users to Share In-App Purchases, Subscriptions
  9. Google Maps to Get New ‘Go’ Tab for Quick Access to Frequent Destinations
  10. YouTube to Warn Users Before Posting Offensive Comments, Rolls Out Features to Support Diverse Communities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com