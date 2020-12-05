Nokia 5.4 has been allegedly spotted in a US FCC listing showing some of the specifications and design of the phone. The Nokia phone with model number TA-1340, which is reportedly the Nokia 5.4, showed up on the FCC website with a user manual that details the ports, design, camera placement, and more. Nokia 5.4 is also expected to be launched soon, a recent report had claimed, but Nokia has not shared any information on the rumoured phone.

The FCC listing for the Nokia phone, first spotted here with model number TA-1340 comes with a sketch of the phone that outlines the layout of the ports, camera module, front panel, and a couple other details. The phone, believed to be the Nokia 5.4, is said to come with a flat display with a hole-punch cut out on the top left corner of the display for the selfie camera. There is an earpiece, microphone, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top edge of the phone and a USB Type-C port and speaker grill on the bottom. The volume and power buttons are on the right while the left side has a SIM tray and a dedicated Google Assistant button.

The Nokia 5.4 is expected to come with dual-SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot. On the back, the sketch shows a circular camera module similar to the one on the Nokia 5.3. It houses what appears to be four camera sensors. A fingerprint scanner can also be seen below the camera module.

Additionally, the user manual shows the model number as TA-1333/TA-1340, which suggests that the TA-1333 could be a variant of the Nokia 5.4. Further, the listing shows the phone will come with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Towards the end of last month, it was reported that the rumoured Nokia 5.4 will arrive with a 6.4-inch hole-punch display and a faster SoC compared to its predecessor, the Nokia 5.3, which came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. It is said to come in 4GB + 128GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage options. Blue and Purple colour options are expected as well.

