Technology News
loading

Nokia 5.4 Specifications Leaked; a New Nokia Phone Surfaces on TENAA

Nokia 5.4 is expected to come in two colour options, namely Blue and Purple.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 7 December 2020 13:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 5.4 Specifications Leaked; a New Nokia Phone Surfaces on TENAA

Nokia 5.4 may sit next to the Nokia 3.4 (above)

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.4 specifications have been leaked online
  • The new Nokia phone is said to have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage
  • TENAA has suggested a new entry-level Nokia phone

Nokia 5.4 specifications have surfaced online just days after the phone surfaced on the US FCC website. The smartphone is said to come with an HD+ display and include an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The Nokia 5.4 is also rumoured to have quad rear cameras. Separately, a Nokia phone carrying a model number TA-1335 has surfaced on China's TENAA with some specification details and images. It seems to be an entry-level device and could be a new model in the Nokia C series.

The Nokia 5.4 specifications have been leaked by MySmartPrice in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore. These are in line with the details surfaced on the US FCC site last week that highlighted a new Nokia phone with a model number TA-1333/TA-1340, which is believed to be the Nokia 5.4.

Nokia 5.4 specifications (expected)

As per the leaked details, the dual-SIM Nokia 5.4 will come with a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone is also said to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The inbuilt storage is also expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) through a dedicated slot. Further, the Nokia 5.4 is said to feature the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, the Nokia 5.4 is rumoured to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. The camera could be featured on a hole-punch cutout, if we believe the details surfaced on the US FCC site.

The Nokia 5.4 is also said to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery. The phone could come with a fingerprint sensor as well as include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 5.4 may include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, it could come in a 182 grams body that measures 160.97x75.99x8.70mm. The phone is also said to have Blue and Purple colour options.

Nokia TA-1335 details on TENAA

In addition to the Nokia 5.4 specifications, a new Nokia phone has been spotted reaching TENAA with the model number TA-1335. The model number shows that the phone could have some similarities with the Nokia 5.4, though the TENAA listing suggests that it might be another model in the Nokia C series.

If we look at the specifications available on the TENAA site, the Nokia phone has a quad-core SoC, along with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. The phone also appears to have 8-megapixel camera sensors at both front and back, along with an LED flash. It also includes a 2,500mA battery and 3.5mm headphone jack, according to the TENAA listing.

The online details also point out that the phone has 122 grams of weight and runs on Android 10.

nokia phone images ta 1335 tenaa Nokia

Nokia phone with a model number TA-1335 surfaced online with a selfie LED flash
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

Alongside the specifications, the TENAA listing carries some images of the new Nokia phone. These suggest a selfie flash, gradient back, and thick bezels. The images, however, don't provide any indication of the fingerprint sensor available on the phone, though the online listing does mention its presence.

HMD Global may announce the new Nokia phone alongside the Nokia 5.4 as a part of its 2021 lineup in the future.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4

Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 5.4 specifications, Nokia 5.4, Nokia TA 1335, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
YouTube Is Streaming 22 James Bond Movies for Free in the US This Month
Nokia 5.4 Specifications Leaked; a New Nokia Phone Surfaces on TENAA
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Garena Free Fire Update Today: Here's All That's New
  2. Got Cyberpunk 2077 Early? Don’t Do Anything Online, CD Projekt Red Warns
  3. YouTube Is Streaming 22 James Bond Movies for Free in the US This Month
  4. iPhone Users Updating to iOS 14.2 Complain of Severe Battery Drain Issues
  5. Are Micromax In 1b, In Note 1 Good Enough to Take the Brand to the Top in India?
  6. Vivo V20 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC, Dual Selfie Camera Launched in India
  7. Moto G9 Power to Launch in India on December 8, Company Confirms
  8. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  9. Blue Origin Will Take First Woman to Moon's Surface, Jeff Bezos Says
  10. Japan's Hayabusa-2 Probe Returns Rare Asteroid Sample to Earth
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4 Specifications Leaked; a New Nokia Phone Surfaces on TENAA
  2. YouTube Is Streaming 22 James Bond Movies for Free in the US This Month
  3. LG Rollable Phone Spotted in South Korea’s Carrier Intranet Database
  4. iPhone 11 Gets Improved DxOMark Camera Results in Retest, Scores Higher Than OnePlus 8 Pro
  5. Wonder Woman 1984 CCXP Trailer Asks Us to ‘Share in the Wonder This Christmas’
  6. Nokia 3.4 Reportedly Coming to India in Mid-December: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Garena Free Fire Update to Bring Revamped Training Map, Dual-Wielding Vector Akimbo SMG
  8. Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold Lite Slated to Have a 4-Inch External Screen, Galaxy Z Flip 2 a 3-Inch External Screen: Report
  9. Japan's Hayabusa-2 Probe Returns Rare Asteroid Sample to Earth, JAXA Announces
  10. Cyberpunk 2077 Buyers’ Posts on Twitter and YouTube Face Copyright Takedowns by CD Projekt Red
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com