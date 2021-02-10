Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 have been launched in India as new budget friendly phones from HMD Global, the Nokia mobile brand licensee. The Nokia 5.4 packs a quad rear camera setup while the Nokia 3.4 packs a triple rear camera setup. Both the phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon SoCs and come with hole-punch cutouts for the selfie cameras. Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 come with Android 10 out of the box but will be upgraded to Android 11, as per the company. Both the phones launched in India by HMD Global were originally launched in the European market last year.

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4: Price in India, availability

Nokia 5.4 is offered in two configurations, 4GB + 64GB for Rs. 13,999 and 6GB + 64GB for Rs. 15,499. It will be available in Dusk and Polar Night colour options when it goes on sale from February 17 via Flipkart and Nokia India website.

Nokia 3.4 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB variant and comes in Charcoal, Dusk, and Fjord colour options. The phone is up for pre-booking via Nokia website and will go on sale from February 20. It will be available for purchase from Nokia website, Amazon, Flipkart, and leading retail outlets.

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has also announced the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite that will be available from February 17 in Charcoal and Snow colour options. The TWS earbuds are priced at Rs. 3,599 and can be purchased from Nokia website and Amazon. These can be bundled with the Nokia 3.4 during the pre-booking phase at a discount of Rs. 1,600.

To recall, the Nokia 5.4 was launched in Europe back in December, while the Nokia 3.4 was launched in Europe in September.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.4 runs Android 10 and is Android 11 ready. The phone features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM with 64GB onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, the Nokia 5.4 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 5.4 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include amient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and gyroscope. There is a fingerprint scanner on the back and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The Nokia 5.4 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.97x75.99x8.7mm and weighs 181 grams.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 3.4 runs Android 10 and is also Android 11 ready. It features the same 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 400 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC and comes with 4GB of RAM. You get 64GB onboard storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, the Nokia 3.4 has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel sensor housed in a hole-punch cutout.

Connectivity options and sensors on the Nokia 3.4 are the same as the Nokia 5.4. The Nokia 3.4 is also backed by a 4,000mAh battery but supports slower 5W charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 160.97x75.99x8.7mm and weighs 180 grams.

