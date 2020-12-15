Nokia 5.4 has been launched as the latest addition to the Nokia 5 series. The new Nokia phone comes with quad rear cameras as well as carries the Nordic design that we saw on the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 earlier. The Nokia 5.4 is also touted to deliver two days of battery life on a single charge. The smartphone also features a hole-punch display design. For enhanced video recordings, there is built-in OZO spatial audio support, along with wind noise cancellation. The Nokia 5.4 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage and offers up to 6GB of RAM.

Nokia 5.4 price

Nokia 5.4 price has been set at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the phone also has 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options that are yet to receive official prices. The Nokia 5.4 comes in Dusk and Polar Night colour options.

Details about the India launch of the Nokia 5.4 are yet to be revealed.

In addition to the Nokia 5.4, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has announced its new accessories that include an 18W fast car charger and 18W fast wall charger. The new phone also gets a Nokia Clear Case and a Nokia 5.4 Grip and Stand Case.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10 (upgradable to Android 11) and features a 6.39-inch HD+ display. The phone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. For photos and videos, there is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and is paired with an LED flash module. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage part, the Nokia 5.4 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

