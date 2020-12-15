Technology News
Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia 5.4 price starts at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,900).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 December 2020 13:22 IST
Nokia 5.4 will be available in two distinct colour options

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.4 comes in three different configurations
  • The smartphone offers up to 128GB of onboard storage
  • Nokia 5.4 is touted to deliver up to two days of battery life

Nokia 5.4 has been launched as the latest addition to the Nokia 5 series. The new Nokia phone comes with quad rear cameras as well as carries the Nordic design that we saw on the Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 2.4 earlier. The Nokia 5.4 is also touted to deliver two days of battery life on a single charge. The smartphone also features a hole-punch display design. For enhanced video recordings, there is built-in OZO spatial audio support, along with wind noise cancellation. The Nokia 5.4 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage and offers up to 6GB of RAM.

Nokia 5.4 price

Nokia 5.4 price has been set at EUR 189 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the phone also has 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage options that are yet to receive official prices. The Nokia 5.4 comes in Dusk and Polar Night colour options.

Details about the India launch of the Nokia 5.4 are yet to be revealed.

In addition to the Nokia 5.4, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has announced its new accessories that include an 18W fast car charger and 18W fast wall charger. The new phone also gets a Nokia Clear Case and a Nokia 5.4 Grip and Stand Case.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10 (upgradable to Android 11) and features a 6.39-inch HD+ display. The phone is also powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. For photos and videos, there is the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor and is paired with an LED flash module. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

On the storage part, the Nokia 5.4 comes with up to 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4

Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 5.4 price, Nokia 5.4 specifications, Nokia 5.4, HMD Global, Nokia
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
