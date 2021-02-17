Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 5.4 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart and Nokia.com, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Now Available

Nokia 5.4 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart and Nokia.com, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Now Available

Nokia 5.4 price in India starts at Rs. 13,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 February 2021 10:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 5.4 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart and Nokia.com, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Now Available

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia 5.4 comes with a hole-punch display design and features quad rear cameras

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.4 will be available in two distinct RAM options
  • The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  • Nokia Power Earbuds Lite carry a price tag of Rs. 3,599

Nokia 5.4 is set to go on sale in India today. The new Nokia phone that was launched in the country alongside Nokia 3.4, comes with quad rear cameras as well as features a hole-punch display design. Nokia 5.4 also offers up to 6GB of RAM and has two distinct colour options. In addition to Nokia 5.4, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global launched Nokia Power Earbuds Lite true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that are now available for purchase in the Indian market.

Nokia 5.4, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite price in India

Nokia 5.4 price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 15,499. The smartphone comes in Dusk and Polar Night colour options. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) through Flipkart and the Nokia.com.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite carry a price tag of Rs. 3,599 and are already available for purchase through Nokia.com in Charcoal and Snow colours.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10. It features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The setup also includes a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Nokia 5.4 carries a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

Nokia 5.4 has 64GB of internal storage as standard. It is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes a dedicated Google Assistant button. Nokia 5.4 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite specifications

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite come with 6mm graphere audio drivers and have IPX7-certified water-resistant build. The earbuds also include Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Each earbud in the pair packs a 50mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to five hours of continuous playback on a single charge. There is also a charging case that is equipped with a 600mAh battery. It is rated to provide up to 30 hours of usage. This brings a total of up to 35 hours of battery life. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite measure 25x23.8x23mm, while the bundled case has the dimensions of 68x36x31mm.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 5.4 Price in India, Nokia 5.4 Specifications, Nokia 5.4, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Price in India, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Specifications, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Quietly Acquires Australia-Based Shopify Rival Selz

Related Stories

Nokia 5.4 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart and Nokia.com, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Now Available
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Agrees to Pay $76 Million to French Publishers for News in Search
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. NASA’s Perseverance Rover Set to Land on Mars This Week
  4. Moto G30, Moto G10 With Quad Rear Cameras and 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  5. UAE’s Hope Mars Probe Sends Home Its First Image of the Red Planet
  6. Google Strikes Deal With Australian News Outlet Amid Content Payment Row
  7. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G Price, Specifications Leak
  8. Amazon to Start Device Manufacturing in India in 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Bid
  9. Samsung Galaxy F62 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  10. iPhone 13 mini (Or iPhone 12s mini) Tipped to Be in the Works for 2021
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia 5.4 to Go on Sale Today via Flipkart and Nokia.com, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite Now Available
  2. Amazon Quietly Acquires Australia-Based Shopify Rival Selz
  3. 5G Phones May Interfere With Aircraft Altitude Instruments, French Regulator Says
  4. Bitcoin Crosses $50,000 as It Wins More Mainstream Acceptance
  5. Bookkeeping App OKCredit on Its Journey of Building 5.5 Million Active Users
  6. Twitter Voice DMs Feature Being Rolled Out in India, Brazil, Japan
  7. Google Photos Starts Categorising Memories of Beach Holidays, Sweet Food With New Update: Report
  8. Vivo S9 Specifications Surface Online, May Feature Dual Selfie Cameras and Thin Design
  9. Zee5 Premium Annual Subscription Price Discounted by 50 Percent Till February 28
  10. Carl Pei's Nothing Brand Becomes Sole Owner of Now-Defunct Smartphone Company Essential: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com