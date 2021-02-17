Nokia 5.4 is set to go on sale in India today. The new Nokia phone that was launched in the country alongside Nokia 3.4, comes with quad rear cameras as well as features a hole-punch display design. Nokia 5.4 also offers up to 6GB of RAM and has two distinct colour options. In addition to Nokia 5.4, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global launched Nokia Power Earbuds Lite true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones that are now available for purchase in the Indian market.

Nokia 5.4, Nokia Power Earbuds Lite price in India

Nokia 5.4 price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB + 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 15,499. The smartphone comes in Dusk and Polar Night colour options. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) through Flipkart and the Nokia.com.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite carry a price tag of Rs. 3,599 and are already available for purchase through Nokia.com in Charcoal and Snow colours.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.4 runs on Android 10. It features a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The setup also includes a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, Nokia 5.4 carries a 16-megapixel camera at the front.

Nokia 5.4 has 64GB of internal storage as standard. It is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and includes a dedicated Google Assistant button. Nokia 5.4 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite specifications

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite come with 6mm graphere audio drivers and have IPX7-certified water-resistant build. The earbuds also include Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Each earbud in the pair packs a 50mAh battery that is rated to deliver up to five hours of continuous playback on a single charge. There is also a charging case that is equipped with a 600mAh battery. It is rated to provide up to 30 hours of usage. This brings a total of up to 35 hours of battery life. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite measure 25x23.8x23mm, while the bundled case has the dimensions of 68x36x31mm.

