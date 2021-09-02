Technology News
Nokia 5.4 Getting Android 11 Update in India With Chat Bubbles, One-Time Permissions, More: Report

Nokia 5.4's update is said to be bundled with the August 2021 Android security patch.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 September 2021 11:25 IST
Nokia 5.4 Getting Android 11 Update in India With Chat Bubbles, One-Time Permissions, More: Report

Nokia 5.4 features a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.4 is reportedly receiving the update in India
  • The update is said to be 1.77GB in size
  • Nokia 5.4 also gets updated Google Play services

Nokia 5.4 is reportedly receiving its Andriod 11 update in India and other regions. Since HMD Global hasn't made an official yet, it is not known which markets will get the update in the first push. As is the norm with Android 11 updates, the Nokia 5.4 is getting a slew of new features, bug fixes, and improvements. The August 2021 Android security patch is said to be bundled with the update. The Nokia 5.4 was launched in February and came with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Nokia 5.4 update changelog

The update for the Nokia 5.4 (Review) was first reported by Nokiapoweruser. As per the screenshot shared by the publication, the Nokia smartphone is getting features like chat bubbles, one-time permissions for mic, camera, or location, along with the ability to manage all conversations in one place. Additionally, Google Play services are said to have also received an update on the device with more security and privacy fixes.

The update is bundled with the August 2021 Android security patch. The firmware version for the update is said to be V2.120 and it is 1.77GB in size. Users are advised to update their Nokia 5.4 smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. As mentioned, there has been no official confirmation from Nokia regarding the update but the report says that it is rolling out for users in India.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Launched in India in February, the Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it gets a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card up to 512GB.

The smartphone gets a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it gets a 16-megapixel primary sensor. The company has packed a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging in the Nokia 5.4.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Nokia, Nokia 5.4, Nokia 5.4 Update Changelog, Nokia 5.4 Specifications, Android 11, HMD Global
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
