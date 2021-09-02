Nokia 5.4 is reportedly receiving its Andriod 11 update in India and other regions. Since HMD Global hasn't made an official yet, it is not known which markets will get the update in the first push. As is the norm with Android 11 updates, the Nokia 5.4 is getting a slew of new features, bug fixes, and improvements. The August 2021 Android security patch is said to be bundled with the update. The Nokia 5.4 was launched in February and came with Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The update for the Nokia 5.4 (Review) was first reported by Nokiapoweruser. As per the screenshot shared by the publication, the Nokia smartphone is getting features like chat bubbles, one-time permissions for mic, camera, or location, along with the ability to manage all conversations in one place. Additionally, Google Play services are said to have also received an update on the device with more security and privacy fixes.

The update is bundled with the August 2021 Android security patch. The firmware version for the update is said to be V2.120 and it is 1.77GB in size. Users are advised to update their Nokia 5.4 smartphone while it is connected to a strong Wi-Fi connection and is put on charging. As mentioned, there has been no official confirmation from Nokia regarding the update but the report says that it is rolling out for users in India.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Launched in India in February, the Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display. Under the hood, it gets a Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card up to 512GB.

The smartphone gets a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, it gets a 16-megapixel primary sensor. The company has packed a 4,000mAh battery with 10W charging in the Nokia 5.4.