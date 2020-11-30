Nokia 5.4 may be soon be launched with a hole-punch display, as per a media report. Without naming the processor, the report claims that this mid-range smartphone from Nokia will come equipped with a faster SoC as compared to its predecessor. It goes on to say that the phone will be offered in two variants: 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage, and 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage option. In a related development, the 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant has been spotted on two Australian retailer platforms.

According to a report by Nokiapoweruser, the alleged Nokia 5.4 mid-range smartphone will be launched soon. The report claims that the smartphone will have a 6.4-inch hole-punch display, and will have a faster SoC as compared to its predecessor, the Nokia 5.3, which came with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The report, however, does not mention the name of the SoC in the new Nokia 5.4 smartphone.

Furthermore, the report says that the rumoured Nokia 5.4 will come in options: 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage option, and a 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage option. It is said to be initially available in Blue and Purple colour options.

In a related development, the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the alleged Nokia 5.4 has been spotted on two Australian retailer platforms: Acquire and Aus Shop IT. Acquire has the phone in both Blue and Purple colours while the Aus Shop IT is only selling the variant in Purple colour. Acquire is selling the smartphone for AUD 370 (roughly Rs. 20,223) and on Aus Shop IT, the phone is priced at AUD (roughly Rs. 19,000). Apart from the price, there is no information about the smartphones.

