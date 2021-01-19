Technology News
Nokia 5.4, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Start Receiving Android Security Patch: Report

Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 were launched in 2019

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 19 January 2021 13:31 IST
Nokia 5.4 was recently launched in Europe

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.4 features a quad rear camera setup
  • Nokia 6.2 comes with Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Nokia 7.2 has 6GB of RAM

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 6.2, and Nokia 7.2 have started to get Android security patch updates, as per a report. While Nokia 5.4 is reportedly getting the December security patch, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 are getting the January security patch. The updates are being rolled out globally. Nokia 5.4 was launched with quad rear cameras last month. The smartphone also features a hole-punch display design. The other two smartphones were launched in 2019.

According to a report by NokiaMob, Nokia 5.4 is getting the December security patch. The update is 43.11MB in size, and the report says that the update should be available globally. Additionally, Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 have also started getting January Android security patch. Nokia 7.2 update is just 5.86MB large, and the update for Nokia 6.2 is 5.89MB. The report mentions that eight Nokia handsets have received the January update.

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2 Specifications

Nokia 5.4 features a 6.39-inch HD+ display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM. For photos and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. Additionally, the phone packs a 3,500mAh battery. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 16-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter. At the front is an 8-megapixel snapper.

Nokia 7.2 features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with HDR10 support, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The phone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone packs a 3,500mAh battery.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4

Display 6.39-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Clean Android experience
  • Bad
  • Processor is underpowered for the price
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
Read detailed Nokia 7.2 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Sourabh Kulesh
