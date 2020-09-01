Technology News
Nokia 5.3 to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, Nokia Website: Price in India, Specifications

Nokia 5.3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 1 September 2020 00:01 IST
Nokia 5.3 has a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.3 to go on its first sale in India today
  • It will be available via Amazon and Nokia website
  • Nokia 5.3 has a fingerprint scanner on the back

Nokia 5.3 is set to go on sale today, September 1, for the first time. The phone was launched in India last week, after making its global debut back in March. It comes with an octa-core processor, a quad rear camera setup, and two RAM and storage configurations. The Nokia 5.3 will be offered in three colour options and places itself in the mid-range smartphone segment with its price as well as its specifications. The phone has relatively thick bezels all around and a notch for the selfie camera.

Nokia 5.3 price in India, availability

The Nokia 5.3 comes in 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 64GB storage variants. While the former is priced at Rs. 13,999, the latter carries a price tag of Rs. 15,499. The phone will be available in Charcoal, Cyan, and Sand colour options when it goes on sale today, September 1, via Amazon and Nokia India website.

Nokia 5.3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 5.3 runs on Android 10 with a stock experience. It features a 6.55-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM.

In terms of optics, the Nokia 5.3 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor that has an f/1.8 lens, a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle 118-degree lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Nokia 5.3 has an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed in a small notch.

The phone comes in a single 64GB storage option that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The Nokia 5.3 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The phone measures 164.3x76.6x8.5mm and weighs 180 grams.

Nokia 5.3

Display 6.55-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
