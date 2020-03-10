HMD Global is tipped to launch a host of Android phones as well as the next Nokia original phone at its March 19 event. As per reports, one of those phones will be the Nokia 5.3, which is said to be the same device that was earlier rumoured to launch as the Nokia 5.2. With just over a week to go before the scheduled event, the Nokia 5.3 has appeared in an alleged live photograph. The leaked image again highlights the phone's quad rear camera setup and shows an appealing green paintjob. Moreover, key specifications of the Nokia 5.3 have also surfaced online, shedding more light on its camera hardware and the chip powering it.

The purported Nokia 5.3 image comes courtesy of a Twitter user who goes by the username Zoksh and was first spotted by NokiaPowerUser. The image shows the purported Nokia 5.3 flaunting a matte green finish similar to the Nokia 7.2's Cyan Green colour option. The circular camera module has four lenses in a ring-like arrangement, while the LED flash sits in the middle. The layout is similar to what we saw a month ago in a pair of supposedly leaked hands-on images. A fingerprint sensor sits below the camera module on the device in the photograph.

The tipster adds that the device's main rear camera employs a 16-megapixel sensor. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel snapper for macro shots. The purported Nokia 5.3 is also said to feature a 6.55-inch HD+ display and could be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. A 4,000mAh battery will reportedly keep the lights on, but there is no word on support for fast charging.

As per another report, the upcoming Nokia phone's 6GB + 64 GB variant could carry a price tag of $180 (roughly Rs. 13,200). The Nokia 5.3 is claimed to run Android 10 out-of-the-box - most likely with the stock Android interface - and will reportedly come in three colour options - charcoal, cyan green, and sand.