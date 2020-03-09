Technology News
Nokia 5.3 Price, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Nokia 5.3 will possibly launch in Charcoal and Cyan colour options.

By Darab Mansoor Ali | Updated: 9 March 2020 12:25 IST
Nokia 5.3 Price, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ EVleaks

Nokia 5.3 was earlier tipped to be called the Nokia 5.2

Highlights
  • Nokia 5.3 might also come in a third colour option
  • Nokia 5.3 is said to pack a quad camera setup on the back
  • Nokia will launch a set of smartphones on March 19 in London

HMD Global, the Nokia-brand licensee, is set to launch its next generation of smartphones at an event in London on March 19. Reports suggest that the company will launch the Nokia 8.2 5G, the company's first 5G phone and the Nokia 5.3 - the successor to HMD Global's budget to mid-range offering, the Nokia 5.1, among other smartphones. A new leak has revealed the phone's possible colour options and most of the alleged specifications that suggest two variants – a 3GB and a 4GB RAM option, coupled with 64GB of storage. The phone was earlier tipped to be named as the Nokia 5.2, but this new leak also indicates that the company will name its upcoming budget offering as the Nokia 5.3.

According to a report by Nokia Power User, HMD Global is calling the Nokia 5.1 successor as the Nokia 5.3, contradictory to the earlier reports that suggested at the Nokia 5.2 nomenclature. It further indicated what the possible specifications of the phone could be. The report said that the Nokia 5.3 could come with 3GB and 4GB RAM options, coupled with 64GB of storage. It also said that there could be another 6GB RAM variant but suggested that the company might bring that later. The phone is said to come with Android 10 and will be a part of the Android One program. The phone is tipped to come to feature 4,000mAh battery as well.

The report also said the Nokia 5.1 successor might come with three colour options - a Charcoal and a Cyan option, with a third unknown colour. The phone is expected to come with a quad-camera setup, as earlier leaks have also suggested. The publication said that there will be a 16-megapixel camera, a 5-megapixel shooter, and two 8-megapixel sensors on the back. The front camera will also be an 8-megapixel shooter. The phone's alleged design hints at a tall aspect ratio, falling at 18.5:9 with a 6.55-inch display.

The phone had recently been spotted on Geekbench, with 'Captain America' codename that also indicated at 3GB RAM option and a Qualcomm processor. It is said that the Nokia 5.3 will come packed with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660/665 processor.

Additionally, The Nokia Power User report said that the 6GB + 64 GB version of the smartphone may carry a price tag of $180 (roughly Rs. 13,200).

Nokia is said to launch a number of smartphones at its March 19 event, including the company's first 5G phone and a few other offerings. If reports are to be believed, the company will launch the Nokia 8.2 5G (its first 5G offering), the Nokia 5.3, the Nokia 1.3 and an entry-level android phone - the Nokia C2.

Nokia 5.3 Price, Key Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
